As General Dynamics (GD) Stock Price Rose, Holder Martin Investment Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $665,718; Applied Matls (AMAT) Holder Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Lowered Its Stake

Martin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc sold 3,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 41,074 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.47 million, down from 44,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $190.98. About 913,441 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics completes deal for peer CSRA; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS IN RESPECT OF 364-DAY CREDIT FACILITY WILL NOT BE REDUCED BELOW $2.0 BLN; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS: CUSTOMERS DELAYED DELIVERIES ON 2 AIRCRAFT; 23/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – MULTIPLE-AWARD, INDEFINITE QUANTITY CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL VALUE OF ABOUT $200 MLN FOR ONE BASE YEAR WITH FOUR OPTION YEARS; 24/04/2018 – General Dynamics: Gulfstream Service Center to Open in 2Q 2019, Create About 200 Jobs; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream G500 On Final Approach For Type Certification; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics: Transaction Now Valued at $9.7B, Including $2.8B Assumed Debt; 13/03/2018 – CSRA Required to Pay Fee to General Dynamics if CSRA Terminates Merger Agreement; 12/03/2018 – General Dynamics wins $696 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS AEROSPACE SALES LAGGED ON SHIPMENT TIMING

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 49.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp sold 2.74 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 2.80 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.79M, down from 5.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $51.1. About 2.21 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19

Martin Investment Management Llc, which manages about $585.57M and $397.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 13,839 shares to 101,481 shares, valued at $13.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 41,989 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,619 shares, and has risen its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM).

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $883.86 million for 15.60 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual EPS reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “GDIT secures $325M CISA priority telecom contract – Washington Business Journal” on August 23, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Perspecta protests GDITâ€™s $7.6B DEOS award – Washington Business Journal” published on September 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “General Dynamics banks $1B Navy contract for 2 ESB ships – Washington Business Journal” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Raytheon added to BofA’s U.S. 1 List – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “General Dynamics Awarded $1.6 Billion Contract to Build Additional US Navy Expeditionary Sea Base Ships – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $28,549 activity.

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64B and $4.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 29,296 shares to 7.60M shares, valued at $665.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 120,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.29M shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

