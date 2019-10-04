As General Dynamics (GD) Stock Price Rose, Conning Increased Position; Williams Companies (WMB) Holder Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 1.56 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 36.11 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01B, down from 37.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Williams Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.58. About 1.68 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 DCF $2.9B-$3.3B, NET INCOME $1.05B-$1.35B; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS TEXAS PIPE TO BE 500 MILES LONG, TO SERVE LNG MARKET; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS PARTNERS STATEMENT ON FERC POLICY REVISION; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Merger Is Expected to Close in the Fall of 2018 Subject to Standard Closing Conditions; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CFO JOHN CHANDLER COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 12/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – TRANSCO HAS FILED APPLICATION WITH FERC SEEKING AUTHORIZATION FOR ITS SOUTHEASTERN TRAIL EXPANSION PROJECT; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS, WILLIAMS DEAL INCL UP TO $410M; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5B

Conning Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 2626.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc bought 203,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 210,949 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.36 million, up from 7,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $175.47. About 278,254 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 07/05/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS FILES 7-PART NOTES OFFER VIA BOFAML, RBC, WFS; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – THERE WAS ORDER ACTIVITY ACROSS GULFSTREAM PRODUCT PORTFOLIO AND STRONG DEMAND FOR DEFENSE PRODUCTS IN QTR; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS, CSRA AMEND OFFER PRICE TO $41.25 FROM $40.75; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics Boosted by Gulfstream, Defense Orders — Earnings Review; 22/03/2018 – GD/@TSKGnkur: An F-16, located in the region for training purposes, did not crash in Nevşehir. – ! $GD; 13/03/2018 – CSRA Required to Pay Fee to General Dynamics if CSRA Terminates Merger Agreement; 24/04/2018 – General Dynamics: Gulfstream Service Center to Open in 2Q 2019, Create About 200 Jobs; 05/03/2018 Gulfstream Enhances Customer Support By Launching Center Dedicated To AOG Resolution; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics’ focus on IT pays off; 14/05/2018 – Gulfstream G500 And G600 Highlight Their High-Speed Performance With Tandem City-Pair Records

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $273,275 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. The insider ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought 10,000 shares worth $234,653. On Wednesday, August 7 CHANDLER JOHN D bought $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 10,000 shares.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $15.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 271,810 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) by 316,092 shares in the quarter, for a total of 318,092 shares, and has risen its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (NYSE:GLOP).

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $300.50 million for 23.58 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03B and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 12,128 shares to 20,934 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 27,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 588,553 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $28,549 activity.

