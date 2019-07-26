As General Dynamics (GD) Stock Price Declined, U S Global Investors Trimmed Its Holding by $388,362; Citigroup (C) Shareholder Spears Abacus Advisors Has Decreased Its Position

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 15.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 2,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,853 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, down from 15,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $188.34. About 436,111 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 02/05/2018 – General Dynamics Unit Jet Aviation Completes Acquisition of Hawker Pacific; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts CSRA Buyout Bid By 2.5% After Rival Hostile Bid From CACI — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – General Dynamics Chairman and CEO Novakovic to Speak at Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS & CSRA TO BOOST OFFER PRICE TO $41.25/SHR; 18/03/2018 – CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 23/03/2018 – Gulfstream Aerospace Extends Successful Student Program To Dallas-Fort Worth; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP- CONTINUES TO BELIEVE COMBINATION CREATES A PREMIER PROVIDER OF HIGH-TECH IT SOLUTIONS TO GOVERNMENT TECHNOLOGY SERVICES MARKET; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics and CSRA Amend Definitive Merger Agreement to Increase Offer Price to $41.25 Per Shr

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 10,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 417,421 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.97 million, down from 427,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $72.36. About 5.02 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.61; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 20/03/2018 – CapMarketsAfrica: Ghana Is Said to Name Citi, Three Others to Market Eurobond; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS LOW MARKET VALUE UNDERSTATES THE IMPROVED COMPETITIVE POSITION OF OIL EQUITIES; 06/03/2018 – Rambus Initiates Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 21/05/2018 – Goldman and Citi united at either end of leadership conundrum; 21/03/2018 – Citi Says Kushner Cos. Loan Was ‘Completely Appropriate’–Update; 14/03/2018 – Citigroup says ‘malicious actor’ tried to hack credit cards tied to the Defense Department; 14/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bath Savings Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Ccm Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Co, South Carolina-based fund reported 65,022 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 55,658 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.26% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv holds 0.01% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) or 107 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.12% or 10,574 shares. Manchester Capital Management Ltd Co holds 0.06% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) or 2,548 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel holds 0.02% or 1,900 shares. Hudock Cap Group Ltd Liability Com reported 36 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 169 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bowen Hanes And reported 1,415 shares. Ftb Advsrs has 0.09% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Co invested 0.75% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Sei Investments owns 125,771 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Limited holds 50,120 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio.

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00 million and $208.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sinopec Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 7,500 shares to 7,850 shares, valued at $624,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 5,067 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,022 shares, and has risen its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $398,448 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harris Associates Ltd Partnership holds 4.28% or 37.50M shares in its portfolio. Proffitt Goodson Inc reported 52 shares stake. Natl Asset holds 18,860 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase has 30.84 million shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. 6,647 were accumulated by Evergreen Capital Lc. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Llc reported 3,164 shares. Canandaigua Bank And Tru Com accumulated 26,715 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Qs Invsts Limited Com holds 0.12% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 175,504 shares. Moreover, Synovus has 0.14% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd holds 1.89% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 703,685 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Co owns 71,672 shares. Landscape Cap Llc invested in 4,696 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The Connecticut-based Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc has invested 0.05% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $783.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 73,077 shares to 87,925 shares, valued at $17.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 6,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,254 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).