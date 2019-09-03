As General Dynamics (GD) Shares Rose, Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Boosted Stake by $2.59 Million; Jackson Wealth Management Holding in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Boosted by $4.50 Million

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in General Dynamics (GD) by 98.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 15,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 30,855 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.22M, up from 15,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in General Dynamics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $189.37. About 544,854 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 11/04/2018 – Gulfstream Delivers 300th G650; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Buy Expected to Generate Estimated Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of 2% of the Combined Company’s Rev by 2020; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS WILL INCREASE PLANNED PENSION CONTRIBUTION TO $550M, UP FROM $300M, TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF NEW TAX LAW; 07/03/2018 – General Dynamics Board Increases Dividend; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Stands Pat With CSRA Bid as New Suitor Ups Ante; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream Interiors And Seats Earn Design Awards; 08/03/2018 – At the top of the list are the female CEOs of Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q EPS $2.65; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS CSRA ACQUISITION WILL BE SLIGHTLY ACCRETIVE TO GAAP EPS IN THIRD QUARTER; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream G500 On Final Approach For Type Certification

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 38.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 650,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.59 million, up from 470,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $30.96. About 32.44 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 26/04/2018 – Dow rises more than 200 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 26/04/2018 – Cramer says Advanced Micro Devices is a buy, but Whirlpool is a sell; 26/04/2018 – AMD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – AMD Global Telemedicine Announces Direct-to-Consumer Telehealth Platform for Healthcare Providers; 09/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: AMD’s bitcoin-driven decline doesn’t make sense; 25/04/2018 – AMD beat expectations on earnings, revenue and guidance; 27/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Study of PAN-90806 Eye Drops, Suspension for Neovascular AMD; 05/04/2018 – Cassidy sees an opportunity for AMD to increase its market share in the PC space, noting the company “now has a full line-up of PC CPUs.”; 27/04/2018 – BIOPHYTIS SA ALBPS.PA – MACUNEOS WAS SHOWN TO SIGNIFICANTLY SLOW LOSS OF VISUAL FUNCTION IN PRECLINICAL MODEL OF DRY AMD; 26/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices also posted earnings that topped expectations

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4.

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34 million and $409.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 20,152 shares to 511,597 shares, valued at $15.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

