As General Dynamics (GD) Shares Rose, Holder Zweig-Dimenna Associates Lowered Its Position by $339,352; Reinhart Partners Has Lifted 1St Source Com (SRCE) Holding

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in 1St Source Corp Com (SRCE) by 47.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 38,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 119,829 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, up from 81,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in 1St Source Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $44.28. About 46,068 shares traded or 0.72% up from the average. 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) has declined 17.63% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCE News: 19/04/2018 – 1st Source Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 22c; 23/04/2018 – 1st Source: Melody Birmingham-Byrd, Lisa Hershman Elected to Board; 23/03/2018 1st Source Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – 1st Source Elects Two Women Leaders to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source 1Q EPS 73c; 19/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: 1st Source: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q EPS 73C, EST. 78C; 19/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: 1st Source: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 19/04/2018 – DJ 1st Source Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRCE); 19/04/2018 – Record Quarterly Earnings At 1st Source Corporation, Company Grows To Over $6 Billion, Increase In Cash Dividend

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 2,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The hedge fund held 55,597 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41 million, down from 57,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $180.94. About 667,810 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 18/03/2018 – Mike Stone: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA -sources $GD $CACI $CSRA; 22/03/2018 – GD/@TSKGnkur: An F-16, located in the region for training purposes, did not crash in Nevşehir. – ! $GD; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts CSRA Offer Price to $41.25/Share From $40.75; 23/05/2018 – General Dynamics Chairman and CEO Novakovic to Speak at Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CEO SAYS TAX REFORM HELPING GULFSTREAM DEMAND; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION APPOINTED ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT UNDER 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT-SEC FILING; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N – “BELIEVES STRONGLY THAT ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CSRA OFFERS BOTH SUPERIOR AND CERTAIN VALUE FOR CSRA SHAREHOLDERS”; 18/03/2018 – CACI International: Acquisition Proposal Represents 8% Premium Over the Price CSRA’s Hldrs Would Receive in the Announced Transaction With General Dynamics; 01/05/2018 – NBC Connecticut: BREAKING: Governor announces partnership that will grow workforce at General Dynamics Electric Boat by nearly; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL VALUE OF $300M

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “General Dynamics Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “This $2 Billion Deal Could Be Worth a Lot More to General Dynamics – Yahoo Finance” published on July 21, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “The Best Offense May Be Great Defense Stocks: 5 Top Picks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “State Department clears $2.2B arms sale to Taiwan – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “General Dynamics divests satellite business unit – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $898.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC) by 24,786 shares to 49,786 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 107,421 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,421 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $909.87M for 14.78 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual earnings per share reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

More notable recent 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “1st Source (SRCE) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Value Investors Choose 1st Source (SRCE) Stock Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Regions Financial (RF) Displays Organic Growth: Time to Hold? – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “1st Source (SRCE) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “1st Source (SRCE) Misses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bok Finl Corp Com New (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 46,968 shares to 260,005 shares, valued at $21.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp Com (NASDAQ:FITB) by 27,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 562,526 shares, and cut its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc Com (NYSE:CSL).