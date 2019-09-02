As General Dynamics (GD) Share Price Rose, Springbok Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding; Raytheon Co (RTN) Holder Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Raised Position by $355,628

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 1,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 93,610 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.05M, up from 91,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $185.32. About 1.19 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 30/05/2018 – Sparton DeLeon Springs Earns 4-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 26/03/2018 – Raytheon developing technology to control drone swarms; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon: Developmental Testing Completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 28/05/2018 – Raytheon and Australia’s Defence Science and Technology ink electronic warfare agreement; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – NEW RADAR PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL BRING DOZENS OF JOBS TO FOREST OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Company Increases Dividend By 8.8 Percent; 14th Consecutive Annual Increase; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Bookings $6.3B; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON: $83M PACT FOR BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 Sales $26.4B-$26.9B

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 95.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 11,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The hedge fund held 618 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105,000, down from 12,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $191.27. About 1.15 million shares traded or 10.26% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q Net $799M; 21/04/2018 – DJ General Dynamics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GD); 03/04/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: The Bidding War is Over: General Dynamics Completes CSRA Buy & Creates Government’s Largest Tech; 18/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 14/05/2018 – Gulfstream G500 And G600 Highlight Their High-Speed Performance With Tandem City-Pair Records; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS WILL INCREASE PLANNED PENSION CONTRIBUTION TO $550M, UP FROM $300M, TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF NEW TAX LAW; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics: Tender Offer to Acquire CSRA for $9.6 Billion in Cash Scheduled to Expire April 2; 18/03/2018 – CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Awarded $126 Million for Continued Columbia-Class Submarine Development; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts Offer for CSRA

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Raytheon delivering wireless TOW missiles to US Army – PRNewswire” on August 21, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Ackman is Said to Exit United Technologies (UTX) Stake, Won’t Fight Raytheon (RTN) Deal; Said to Exit ADP (ADP) – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Air Force to deploy ground-based lasers – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Raytheon to build new facility in Texas – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Raytheon Company (RTN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37M and $999.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6,596 shares to 488,148 shares, valued at $24.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE:VSH) by 20,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,300 shares, and cut its stake in Washington Reit (NYSE:WRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Cap Advsrs Inc has 3.24% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 58,825 shares. Whitnell & Com reported 0.28% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Wright Invsts Serv Inc holds 0.64% or 8,769 shares in its portfolio. 249,295 were reported by Alkeon Mngmt Llc. Stock Yards State Bank And Trust stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Compton Capital Incorporated Ri stated it has 0.41% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Two Sigma Secs Lc reported 2,263 shares. Parsons Ri has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). E&G Limited Partnership holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 3,045 shares. Kingfisher Ltd Llc reported 4,467 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 658,008 shares. Aspiriant Limited Liability Co has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Tci Wealth Inc owns 0.15% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,917 shares. Private Tru Comm Na accumulated 13,864 shares. Stifel Fin Corporation reported 0.34% stake.

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $856.92M for 15.63 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual earnings per share reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $28,549 activity.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLV) by 4,900 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $459,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 29,876 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).