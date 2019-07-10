As General Dynamics (GD) Share Price Declined, Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Upped by $2.59 Million Its Holding; As Avnet (AVT) Share Value Declined, Holder Jacobs Levy Equity Management Has Trimmed by $6.11 Million Its Position

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in General Dynamics (GD) by 98.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 15,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,855 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.22M, up from 15,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in General Dynamics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $182.54. About 867,618 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS BOOSTS CSRA OFFER TO $41.25/SHARE IN CASH; 03/04/2018 – Triumph, Gulfstream to reallocate assembly work at plants; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Sweetens Cash Portion of CSRA Offer by 1.2%; 12/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS: JET AVIATION TO BUY HAWKER PACIFIC FOR $250M; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics and CSRA Amend Definitive Merger Agreement to Increase Offer Price to $41.25 Per Share; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL VALUE OF $300M; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q Rev $7.54B; 28/03/2018 – U.S. defense contractor CACI International withdrew its offer to buy peer CSRA on Wednesday, losing a month-long bidding war to General Dynamics; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics completes deal for peer CSRA; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Buy Expected to Generate Estimated Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of 2% of the Combined Company’s Rev by 2020

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased its stake in Avnet Inc (AVT) by 28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc sold 142,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 365,425 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.85M, down from 507,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Avnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $43.58. About 626,575 shares traded or 5.42% up from the average. Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has risen 8.80% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 17/04/2018 – Avnet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Loss $320M; 26/04/2018 – Avnet to Transfer Stk Exchange Listing to Nasdaq; 15/03/2018 Avnet Boosts IoT Starter Kit Portfolio with New 4G LTE-M Development Platform; 19/03/2018 – Avnet Adds Programmable Logic Alternative to 96Boards Community with New Ultra96 Development Board; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Adj EPS $1.02; 19/04/2018 – DJ Avnet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVT); 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc Sees 4Q Adj EPS 91c-Adj EPS $1.01; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Avnet’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Avnet Journal Reveals Keys to Hardening the IoT-Connected Supply Chain

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66B and $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 35,500 shares to 124,100 shares, valued at $12.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 19,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,200 shares, and cut its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $398,448 activity.

Analysts await Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, up 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. AVT’s profit will be $110.54M for 10.48 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Avnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.59% negative EPS growth.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42B and $6.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 20,130 shares to 884,402 shares, valued at $38.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 26,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrett Business Services In (NASDAQ:BBSI).