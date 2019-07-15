As General Dynamics (GD) Share Price Declined, Sirios Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Position by $92.78 Million; State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreased Stake in Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) by $5.55 Million

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 17.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 205,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 998,980 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44 million, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $27.71. About 2.26 million shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 24.33% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 07/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES REPORTS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 04/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$57 FROM C$56; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Its Interest In Canadian Natural Resources Limited; 08/05/2018 – REG-ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT – EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct); 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES MINISTER CARR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources to limit output during oil transport crunch

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 90.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 548,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 57,998 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.82 million, down from 606,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $185.84. About 827,482 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q-End Total Backlog $62.1B; 05/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS IN PACT FOR $7.5B FACILITY TO FUND CSRA DEAL; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Completes Acquisition of CSRA Inc. for $9.7B; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH A SYNDICATED $7.5 BLN, 364-DAY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 18/03/2018 – General Dynamics to Proceed With All Cash Offer to Acquire CSRA; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS AWARDED U.S. ARMY CONTRACT W/UP TO $300M VALUE; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP- CONTINUES TO BELIEVE ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CSRA OFFERS SUPERIOR VALUE FOR CSRA’S SHAREHOLDERS; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS AEROSPACE SALES LAGGED ON SHIPMENT TIMING; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q EPS $2.65; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N – “BELIEVES STRONGLY THAT ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CSRA OFFERS BOTH SUPERIOR AND CERTAIN VALUE FOR CSRA SHAREHOLDERS”

Analysts await Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.7 per share. CNQ’s profit will be $774.93M for 10.66 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Natural Resources Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.65% EPS growth.

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.68 EPS, down 4.96% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.82 per share. GD’s profit will be $774.18M for 17.34 P/E if the $2.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual EPS reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.69% EPS growth.

