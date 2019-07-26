As General Dynamics (GD) Share Price Declined, Shareholder M Holdings Securities Has Decreased Position by $456,976; Mastercard (MA) Market Valuation Rose While Notis-Mcconarty Edward Decreased Holding

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 61.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc sold 2,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,713 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $290,000, down from 4,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $188.49. About 496,310 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N – “BELIEVES STRONGLY THAT ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CSRA OFFERS BOTH SUPERIOR AND CERTAIN VALUE FOR CSRA SHAREHOLDERS”; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts Offer for CSRA–Update; 21/03/2018 – LOCKHEED, GENERAL DYNAMICS ALSO AT SAUDI PRINCE’S U.S. MEETING; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics and CSRA Amend Definitive Merger Agreement to Increase Offer Price to $41.25 Per Shr; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS AEROSPACE SALES LAGGED ON SHIPMENT TIMING; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics: Transaction Now Valued at $9.7B, Including $2.8B Assumed Debt; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Battles for IT Firm Amid Trump Defense Bonanza; 24/04/2018 – GULFSTREAM AEROSPACE -TO INVEST ABOUT $55 MLN TO BUILD MAINTENANCE, REPAIR & OVERHAUL FACILITY ON EAST SIDE OF AIRPORT; 22/03/2018 – GD/@TSKGnkur: An F-16, located in the region for training purposes, did not crash in Nevşehir. – ! $GD; 18/03/2018 – ganadineroamerica: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA: sources (Reuters) – U.S. defense contractor

Notis-Mcconarty Edward decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward sold 1,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,339 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 39,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $281.64. About 1.24M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 30/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Ltd Llc accumulated 356,295 shares. Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd reported 2.35% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Guardian Life Ins Of America has invested 0.08% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Beck Cap Mgmt Llc invested in 0.26% or 2,285 shares. Forbes J M And Llp reported 0.15% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Middleton Ma has invested 0.13% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bluespruce Invs Limited Partnership reported 474,992 shares or 4.93% of all its holdings. Caprock Gru Inc Inc invested in 5,076 shares. Diversified Trust Com holds 16,816 shares. Walleye Trading Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 21,138 shares. 9,755 are owned by Pecaut &. The Connecticut-based Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has invested 1.72% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Massachusetts-based Bright Rock Cap Llc has invested 2.13% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Smithfield has 0.25% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 9,894 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 85,372 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $13.25 million activity.

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83 million and $432.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 29,949 shares to 50,661 shares, valued at $6.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 6,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,664 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $398,448 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Capital LP reported 37,821 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 1,695 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Cap Intll holds 343,626 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 26,801 were accumulated by Victory Capital Mngmt. Atria Invs Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.52% stake. 40,220 were accumulated by Weybosset Research Limited Co. Cleararc Capital reported 4,184 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Cap Investment Counsel Inc owns 1,200 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Renaissance Tech Lc stated it has 667,900 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Telemus Ltd Company reported 6,788 shares. Boston Prns reported 225,193 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Ins New York accumulated 0.03% or 17,420 shares. Bessemer Group Inc holds 0.02% or 36,604 shares in its portfolio. Fagan Incorporated has 0.12% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD).