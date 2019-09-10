As General Dynamics (GD) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Longview Asset Management Has Increased Its Holding; Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Shareholder Mirador Capital Partners LP Has Cut Its Stake by $1.01 Million

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 52.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp sold 55,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 49,761 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $905,000, down from 105,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $19.46. About 1.00 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL `WRONG’; 22/03/2018 – Vodafone veteran Balesh Sharma named new CEO for Vodafone-ldea India telco combine; 08/03/2018 – BOOKING HOLDINGS – BOARD NOMINATED FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT JUNE ANNUAL MEETING NICK READ, GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF VODAFONE GROUP PLC; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Announcing Deal to Buy Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 billion; 21/05/2018 – VODAFONE QATAR AGREES QAR 911M CREDIT LINE W/ BARWA BANK; 06/03/2018 – Ofcom opens net neutrality probe into Vodafone and Three; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 20, 2018 (VOD); 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY, ROMANIA; 12/04/2018 – VODAFONE UK – COMPLETED FIRST TEST OF NEW 5G SPECTRUM ACROSS AN EXISTING LIVE NETWORK BETWEEN MANCHESTER AND CO’S HEADQUARTERS IN NEWBURY, BERKSHIRE; 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – BHARTI AIRTEL AND VODAFONE WILL JOINTLY CONTROL COMBINED COMPANY

Longview Asset Management Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Asset Management Llc bought 215,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The hedge fund held 32.90 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57B, up from 32.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $186.41. About 234,145 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 28/03/2018 – U.S. defense contractor CACI International withdrew its offer to buy peer CSRA on Wednesday, losing a month-long bidding war to General Dynamics; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS AWARDED U.S. ARMY CONTRACT W/UP TO $300M VALUE; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS BOOSTS CSRA OFFER TO $41.25/SHARE IN CASH; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS & CSRA AMEND MERGER PACT TO BOOST OFFER PRICE; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream G650ER Completes Record-Breaking Polar Flight; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream Interiors And Seats Earn Design Awards; 23/03/2018 – Gulfstream Aerospace Extends Successful Student Program To Dallas-Fort Worth; 07/03/2018 – General Dynamics Raises Quarterly Dividend By 11% — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS EXPECTS G500 CERTIFICATION IN JUNE OR JULY; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards General Dynamics Cloud Services Contract

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia Capital Inc has invested 0.06% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Newfocus Fincl Group Lc owns 10,562 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. 35,688 were accumulated by Amalgamated Commercial Bank. North Star Mngmt Corp holds 0.06% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) or 3,116 shares. Bridgewater Associate LP accumulated 0.03% or 28,170 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.14% or 52,711 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Com Limited invested in 0.14% or 9,653 shares. Smithfield Trust Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). 9,930 are owned by Old Dominion Cap Mngmt. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 711,409 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Toth Financial Advisory holds 62 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Republic Invest Mngmt reported 46,494 shares stake. Dearborn Prtn Ltd owns 63,916 shares. Putnam Ltd Liability Co reported 66,331 shares.

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “General Dynamics wins $7.6B U.S. government cloud contract – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “General Dynamics Wins a $1 Billion Contract for Two Floating Navy Bases – The Motley Fool” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Excited About General Dynamics Corporation’s (NYSE:GD) 26% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “General Dynamics banks $1B Navy contract for 2 ESB ships – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 60,867 shares to 268,330 shares, valued at $5.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.