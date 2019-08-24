As General Dynamics (GD) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Edge Wealth Management Has Decreased Holding; Amgen (AMGN) Holder Hennessy Advisors Has Upped Position by $2.08 Million

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 4,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 54,374 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19M, down from 59,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $183.55. About 1.57M shares traded or 42.82% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 22/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SECURITIES, GUARANTEES OF DEBT SECURITIES OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CEO SAYS G650 HASN’T LOST SINGLE SALE TO 7000; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts CSRA Offer Price to $41.25/Share; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CEO SAYS AEROSPACE DELIVERY MISS IN 1Q WAS DUE TO CUSTOMER REQUESTS TO DELAY 2 JETS- CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 – CSRA Merger Agreement With General Dynamics Includes $204M Termination Fee — Filing; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics Drops Most Since 2015 on Weak Aerospace Sales; 18/04/2018 – General Dynamics Selected to Support the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command; 15/05/2018 – Keel Laid for Future USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118); 18/03/2018 – CACI Makes Bid for CSRA, Seeking to Break Up General Dynamics Deal for CSRA; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics ups offer in battle for CSRA

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 36.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 41,200 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.83 million, up from 30,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $199.08. About 2.73M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AND AMGEN ANNOUNCE FDA APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG™ (ERENUMAB-AOOE), A NOVEL TREATMENT DEVELOPED SPECIFICALLY FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION; 19/04/2018 – #3 Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS; 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab) For Migraine Patients With Multiple Treatment Failures; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 17/05/2018 – ICYMI very interesting paper that anti-CGRP may be used to treat highly invasive bacterial infections; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), A Novel Treatment Developed Specifically For Migraine Prevention; 25/05/2018 – Amgen Inc. | romiplostim | Nplate | 05/24/2018 | Treatment of patients acutely exposed to myelosuppressive doses of radiation following radiological/nuclear incident | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REV. $5.55B, EST. $5.43B; 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $AMGN Coherus BioSciences IPR patent trial is NOT instituted against Amgen/Roche ‘522 Enbrel patent claims. Could potentially add delay to CHS-0214 biosimilar launch; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Rev $5.6B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 60,100 shares to 357,600 shares, valued at $18.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 20,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,200 shares, and cut its stake in Cvr Energy Inc (NYSE:CVI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.