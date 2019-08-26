As General Dynamics (GD) Market Valuation Rose, Longview Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake; Alliant Energy (LNT) Shareholder Gideon Capital Advisors Has Decreased Position as Shares Rose

Longview Asset Management Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Asset Management Llc bought 215,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The hedge fund held 32.90 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 billion, up from 32.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $183.55. About 1.62M shares traded or 48.56% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS GETS INSCOM CONTRACT FOR IT NETWORKS; 12/04/2018 – General Dynamics’ unit buys HNA’s Hawker Pacific for $250 mln; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q-End Total Potential Contract Value $87.6B; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – CSRA BOARD DETERMINED PROPOSAL FROM CACI INTERNATIONAL COULD NOT REASONABLY BE EXPECTED TO LEAD TO “COMPANY SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics completes deal for peer CSRA; 23/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – MULTIPLE-AWARD, INDEFINITE QUANTITY CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL VALUE OF ABOUT $200 MLN FOR ONE BASE YEAR WITH FOUR OPTION YEARS; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Stands Pat With CSRA Bid as New Suitor Ups Ante; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q Operating Margin 13.4%; 18/03/2018 – CACI International: Acquisition Proposal Represents 8% Premium Over the Price CSRA’s Hldrs Would Receive in the Announced Transaction With General Dynamics; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – THERE WAS ORDER ACTIVITY ACROSS GULFSTREAM PRODUCT PORTFOLIO AND STRONG DEMAND FOR DEFENSE PRODUCTS IN QTR

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) by 74.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 45,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The hedge fund held 15,318 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $722,000, down from 60,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $51.64. About 787,392 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 23/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Federal Acquisition Services Alliant JV, LLC B-415406.2,B-415406.3: Apr 11, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Alliant Holdings B3 Corporate Family Rating; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Alliant Holdings Has Leading Position in Several Niche Insurance Markets; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alliant Energy Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNT); 10/05/2018 – Alliant Receives Two Break Out Awards; 22/05/2018 – Alliant Energy Chooses D-VAR VVO™ for Distribution Grid Voltage Optimization Project; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook Of Alliant, Interstate Power And Light, And Wisconsin Power And Light To Negative; 06/04/2018 – InsInsider [Reg]: Alliant close to Crystal & Co acquisition; 10/04/2018 – Alliant Energy to deliver federal tax savings to customers; 07/05/2018 – Alliant Coffee Solutions is now serving The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® to their office coffee service customers

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51M and $279.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 26,605 shares to 51,196 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 7,531 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,057 shares, and has risen its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP).

More notable recent Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Unitil, Alliant Energy, MGM, Mid-America Apartment, Brixmor and AvalonBay – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why You Should Add Alliant Energy (LNT) to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 1, 2019 : EOG, ED, MSI, SQ, ANET, HIG, MTD, PBA, BMRN, FTNT, GDDY, LNT – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch has invested 0.06% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Opus Investment Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 106,778 shares. Plante Moran Lc reported 0% stake. Cibc Asset accumulated 0.01% or 25,149 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust Trust accumulated 219 shares. Central Bancorporation & Tru accumulated 257 shares. 15,540 were reported by Farmers Merchants Investments. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.09% or 77,265 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corporation has 11,805 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 139,248 shares. Old Republic holds 474,000 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Bessemer Gru Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Oppenheimer owns 56,395 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 144,961 shares.

