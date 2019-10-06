As General Dynamics (GD) Market Valuation Rose, Holowesko Partners LTD Has Boosted by $452,500 Its Position; Clear Harbor Asset Management Lowered Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake by $349,044; Stock Value Rose

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 22.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The hedge fund held 13,800 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.51M, up from 11,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $176.64. About 912,646 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 07/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 93C/SHR FROM 84C, EST. 93C; 18/03/2018 – General Dynamics to Proceed With All Cash Offer to Acquire CSRA; 24/04/2018 – GULFSTREAM AEROSPACE -TO INVEST ABOUT $55 MLN TO BUILD MAINTENANCE, REPAIR & OVERHAUL FACILITY ON EAST SIDE OF AIRPORT; 12/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS WINS $696 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q-End Total Potential Contract Value $87.6B; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TRANSACTION IS NOW VALUED AT $9.7 BLN, INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF $2.8 BLN IN CSRA DEBT; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS AEROSPACE SALES LAGGED ON SHIPMENT TIMING; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts CSRA Offer Price to $41.25/Share From $40.75; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N – “BELIEVES STRONGLY THAT ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CSRA OFFERS BOTH SUPERIOR AND CERTAIN VALUE FOR CSRA SHAREHOLDERS”; 12/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS: JET AVIATION TO BUY HAWKER PACIFIC FOR $250M

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 2,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 52,517 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.17 million, down from 54,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $163.63. About 2.76 million shares traded or 3.46% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Greg Lewis As New CFO, Effective Aug. 3 — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Adj EPS $1.95; 18/05/2018 – GS Acquisition Holdings CEO is Former Honeywell CEO David Cote; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES FY EPS $7.85 TO $8.05; 29/03/2018 – ONTIC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH HONEYWELL FOR COCKPIT DISPLAYS; LICENSE COVERS 26 PRODUCT FAMILIES CONSISTING OF 162 LINE REPLACEABLE UNITS; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY Organic Sales Outlook to 3%-5%; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 259 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 225.28 million shares or 0.11% less from 225.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Capital Planning Lc owns 2,227 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Ent Svcs holds 0.03% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) or 713 shares. 28,068 are owned by Keybank Natl Association Oh. United Kingdom-based Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd has invested 0.02% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Tocqueville Asset Lp owns 50,705 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 4,744 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1832 Asset Management LP accumulated 0% or 1,891 shares. Crestwood Advisors Group Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) or 2,084 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia invested in 0.01% or 3,017 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 0.22% or 4,843 shares. Mu Invs accumulated 35,700 shares. Rech & reported 1,089 shares stake. Qs Investors Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). 7,301 were accumulated by Kingfisher Cap Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt reported 851,045 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv Mngmt Inc reported 2,484 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Gabelli & Co Invest Advisers Inc invested in 0.02% or 1,200 shares. Alyeska Investment Group Inc LP owns 1.71% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 720,457 shares. Montag & Caldwell Limited Company has invested 3.17% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Chem Bank holds 25,621 shares. 1,845 were reported by Paragon Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Ubs Asset Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.42 million shares. New Hampshire-based Charter Communication has invested 0.28% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Scotia Capital, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 186,506 shares. 14,465 are held by Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Limited Co Oh. Hilltop reported 0.3% stake. United Kingdom-based Veritas Invest Llp has invested 0.01% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Smith Chas P And Assocs Pa Cpas reported 1,205 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Agf Invs America has 2.64% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82 million and $497.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 22,152 shares to 80,429 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 19,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).