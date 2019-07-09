As General Dynamics (GD) Market Valuation Declined, Ally Financial Upped Position by $1.01 Million; Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) Stock Price Rose While Mutual Of America Capital Management Raised Holding

Ally Financial Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $180.11. About 871,946 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 02/04/2018 – Second Matson Containership Begins Construction at General Dynamics NASSCO; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream Interiors And Seats Earn Design Awards; 12/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS: JET AVIATION TO BUY HAWKER PACIFIC FOR $250M; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q Operating Margin 13.4%; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N – “BELIEVES STRONGLY THAT ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CSRA OFFERS BOTH SUPERIOR AND CERTAIN VALUE FOR CSRA SHAREHOLDERS”; 04/04/2018 – China retaliates, slaps duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets skid; 18/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS GETS INSCOM CONTRACT FOR IT NETWORKS; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics ups offer in battle for CSRA; 23/05/2018 – General Dynamics Chairman and CEO Novakovic to Speak at Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd. (RNR) by 6.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 2,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,469 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, up from 35,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $183.73. About 200,181 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 31.13% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Adj EPS $3.40; 16/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE SAYS HAS SUFFICIENT CAPACITY TO MEET FUTURE NEEDS; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q EPS $1.42; 14/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q OPER EPS $3.40, EST. $2.65; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 23, TERMINATED STANDBY LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED MAY 19, 2015 – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – RenaissanceRe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $663.0M; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe: Book Value $100.29/Share at 1Q End

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold RNR shares while 82 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 40.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 41.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Lc invested in 0% or 76 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Llc has 281,124 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cap Intll Ca holds 0.21% or 12,340 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Ltd Llc invested in 1,900 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 99,645 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al owns 111,300 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Group Inc Lc owns 1,464 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lord Abbett And Ltd owns 684,290 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership owns 64,938 shares. The Michigan-based World Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). California Public Employees Retirement reported 0.04% stake. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Lc invested in 0.09% or 11,369 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 39,265 shares or 0% of the stock.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $6.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 74,158 shares to 40,919 shares, valued at $983,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ferro Corp. (NYSE:FOE) by 261,111 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 322,889 shares, and cut its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Ltd Com owns 9,246 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Bartlett & Ltd Co has 0.52% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 80,341 shares. Ww Asset Management stated it has 19,862 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset stated it has 0% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Snow Cap LP accumulated 105,136 shares. Pennsylvania Tru Communication invested in 129,030 shares or 0.22% of the stock. First Midwest Natl Bank Division stated it has 4,592 shares. Arrow Corp holds 0.26% or 6,741 shares. Caprock Grp Inc Incorporated Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 2,090 shares. Comerica Natl Bank accumulated 45,126 shares. Girard Prns Ltd invested in 0.07% or 2,083 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Company owns 145,401 shares. Moreover, Logan Capital Mngmt Incorporated has 0.13% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 12,529 shares. Bancorp holds 0.07% or 33,684 shares. Argent Tru holds 0.14% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 7,939 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $398,448 activity.