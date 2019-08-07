As General Dynamics Com (GD) Stock Value Rose, Moreno Evelyn V Boosted Holding by $1.95 Million; Birch Hill Investment Advisors Lowered Its Ecolab (ECL) Stake by $673,728; Stock Rose

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp Com (GD) by 61.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V bought 11,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 30,139 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 million, up from 18,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.72B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $180.67. About 853,667 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 13/03/2018 – CSRA Required to Pay Fee to General Dynamics if CSRA Terminates Merger Agreement; 28/03/2018 – While CACI has been trying to scale up through acquisitions, General Dynamics expects a deal with CSRA to help grab more of the U.S. defense budget; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CEO SAYS G650 HASN’T LOST SINGLE SALE TO 7000; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS EXPECTS G500 CERTIFICATION IN JUNE OR JULY; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics and CSRA Amend Definitive Merger Agreement to Increase Offer Price to $41.25 Per Share; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Deal For CSRA Continues After CACI Withdraws Bid; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS & CSRA TO BOOST OFFER PRICE TO $41.25/SHR; 18/03/2018 – CACI Makes Bid for CSRA, Seeking to Break Up General Dynamics Deal for CSRA; 08/03/2018 – Dassault Aviation posts higher profits, sees flattish 2018 net sales; 18/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 289,824 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.17M, down from 293,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $196.73. About 1.34 million shares traded or 13.48% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS

