As General Dynamics Com (GD) Stock Price Declined, Moreno Evelyn V Raised Stake; Lafleur & Godfrey Increases Position in Novartis Ag (NVS)

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp Com (GD) by 61.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V bought 11,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,139 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 million, up from 18,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $185.84. About 806,637 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Completes Acquisition Of CSRA; 11/04/2018 – Gulfstream Delivers 300th G650; 20/03/2018 – Correction to General Dynamics CSRA Bid Story; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY – SINGLE-AWARD TASK ORDER CONTRACT HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS GETS INSCOM CONTRACT FOR IT NETWORKS; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $263 FROM $262 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TOTAL BACKLOG AT END OF FIRST-QUARTER 2018 WAS $62.1 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream lnteriors And Seats Earn Design Awards; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS CSRA ACQUISITION WILL ADD $3.6 BLN IN SALES FOR THE YEAR; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q-End Total Potential Contract Value $87.6B

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 35.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc bought 17,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,916 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53M, up from 50,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $88.19. About 3.65M shares traded or 61.81% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 09/05/2018 – DURECT CORP – PURSUANT TO AMENDED AGREEMENT, DURECT REMAINS ELIGIBLE FOR UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $230 MLN IN SALES-BASED MILESTONES; 27/03/2018 – Investors cheer GSK-Novartis deal; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS DEAL WILL NOT DO MUCH TO IMPROVE NOVARTIS’S CREDIT METRICS OVER NEXT 2 YEARS AND WE EXPECT COMPANY TO CONTINUE OPERATING WITH A LEVERAGE; 04/05/2018 – FDA Granted Approval to Novartis Pharmaceuticals; 18/04/2018 – NOVARTIS INTL SANDOZ IN PACT W/ PEAR THERAPEUTICS TO DEVELOP,; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS M&A PRIORITIES ARE BOLT-ONS TO STRENGTHEN ONCOLOGY PIPELINE, STRENGTHEN PHARMACEUTICALS, CELL AND GENE THERAPIES AND DIGITAL AND DATA SCIENCE; 15/05/2018 – #3 – Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan faces a heap of burning questions – but so far offers no public answers $NVS; 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer’s company; 16/05/2018 – $NVS slide on “Trust & Reputation” issue in Investor Day deck today; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers likely blocking access to branded drug samples

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47 million and $387.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD) by 32,344 shares to 79,127 shares, valued at $5.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Shrt Nat Muni (SUB) by 5,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,040 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amgen & Novartis bail on Alzheimer’s candidate umibecestat – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Novartis And Tropifexor In PBC – With Market Assessment – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Jazz Buys Tumor Drug Program, Sanofi’s BLA For Multiple Myeloma Drug Accepted, Positive Results For ViiV – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Fundamental Problems of Tilray Stock Are Just Getting Worse – Investorplace.com” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “This Rally in Tilray Stock Will Not Last Much Longer – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $398,448 activity.