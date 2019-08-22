As General Dynamics Com (GD) Share Price Rose, Moreno Evelyn V Raised Its Position; Quanta Svcs (PWR) Shareholder Peconic Partners Has Raised Its Holding by $5.84 Million as Stock Value Declined

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp Com (GD) by 61.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V bought 11,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 30,139 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 million, up from 18,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $188.48. About 994,726 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS CSRA ACQUISITION WILL BE SLIGHTLY ACCRETIVE TO GAAP EPS IN THIRD QUARTER; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Shuns CSRA Price War as CACI Bids $7.2 Billion; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP CEO SAYS U.S. CORPORATE TAX REFORM HAS HELPED DEMAND FOR BUSINESS JETS; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Wins CSRA Bidding Fight as Competitor Backs Out; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics and CSRA Amend Definitive Merger Agreement to Increase Offer Price to $41.25 Per Shr; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS ENTERED $7.5B REVOLVER WITH JPM MARCH 16; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Buy Expected to Generate Estimated Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of 2% of the Combined Company’s Rev by 2020; 30/05/2018 – General Dynamics at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS WINS $696 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 157,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The hedge fund held 3.85 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.23M, up from 3.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $33.43. About 1.01M shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 22/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at Conference May 30; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Rev $2.42B; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $9.95 BLN TO $10.55 BLN; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer April Sales Rise 0.1% Y/y (Table); 22/04/2018 – DJ Quanta Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PWR); 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Apr Rev NT$69.24B; 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Earnings at Taiwan’s contract electronics manufacturers are sinking under the weight of surging costs, production problems with the iPhone, and trade tensions between the U.S. and mainland China; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS MARCH SALES DOWN 2.65 PCT Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC – INCREASES 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Raytheon added to BofA’s U.S. 1 List – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Raytheon (RTN) Added to BofA US 1 List, Removes AT&T (T), Williams Cos. (WMB), General Dynamics (GD) and Tapestry (TPR) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Like General Dynamics Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:GD) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What does General Dynamics Corporation’s (NYSE:GD) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $28,549 activity.

