As General American Investors (GAM) Stock Value Were Volatile, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Lifted Holding; Uniqure N V F (QURE) Holder Doheny Asset Management Raised Its Stake by $320,075 as Shares Rose

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71M, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $871.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 50,433 shares traded or 28.33% up from the average. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Uniqure N V F (QURE) by 55.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 5,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The institutional investor held 15,145 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $903,000, up from 9,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Uniqure N V F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $55.6. About 497,193 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 30/04/2018 – UniQure: Robert Gut and David Meek Nominated to Bd of Directors; 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss/Shr $2.94; 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss $79.3M; 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – DATA SUGGEST AAV5 GENE THERAPIES MAY BE VIABLE TREATMENTS FOR AT LEAST 97% OF PATIENTS; 14/03/2018 – UNIQURE NV – $159 MLN OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V. | COLLER INTL PARTNERS V A LP: SC 13D/A; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV QURE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $26; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: CLOSING OF OFFERING, FULL EXERCISE OF; 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – NEW DATA FURTHER DEMONSTRATING FAVORABLE IMMUNOGENICITY PROFILE OF AAV5; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Has $159M of Cash and Cash Equivalents as of Dec 31, 2017

Doheny Asset Management, which manages about $245.55M and $117.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 30,000 shares to 19,081 shares, valued at $810,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 21,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,150 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold GAM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 10.16% less from 6.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charter Tru holds 0.03% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 6,914 shares. Pinnacle Ltd reported 0.01% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). The Florida-based Thomas J Herzfeld Inc has invested 2.05% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Creative Planning holds 0% or 13,800 shares in its portfolio. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 8,818 shares or 0% of the stock. Park Avenue Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 7,614 shares. Enterprise Corp accumulated 0.01% or 946 shares. 1607 Capital Prtnrs Ltd Llc has 1.18% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). 33,173 were reported by Css Lc Il. Bessemer Group owns 0% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 4,041 shares. First Republic Inv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Old National National Bank In holds 0.04% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) or 21,843 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 0.01% or 25,682 shares. Moreover, Us Fincl Bank De has 0% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Susquehanna Gru Llp holds 0% or 6,102 shares.

Another recent and important General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Is General American Investors, Inc. (GAM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019.