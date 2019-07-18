As General American Investors (GAM) Stock Value Rose, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Raised Its Position; Azimuth Capital Management Has Raised Its Telus (TU) Position

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71M, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $934.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $36.32. About 18,916 shares traded. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has risen 5.99% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 45.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 40,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 130,939 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85 million, up from 90,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $37.13. About 203,910 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has risen 2.58% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.85% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold GAM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 10.16% less from 6.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 728 were accumulated by Hanson Mcclain. Blue Bell Private Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 11.08% or 711,838 shares. Landscape Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.1% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Raymond James And invested in 0.03% or 560,862 shares. Old Natl Comml Bank In owns 0.04% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 21,843 shares. Zuckerman Investment Gp Ltd Liability holds 0.12% or 15,510 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). First Republic Inv holds 0% or 6,485 shares. Baker Ellis Asset holds 0.04% or 4,000 shares. Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.01% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Jacobs And Company Ca holds 0.04% or 7,516 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw has 0.13% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 37,920 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Mraz Amerine And Associate owns 108,405 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc reported 4,041 shares.

