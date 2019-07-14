As General American Investors (GAM) Share Price Rose, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Raised Position by $499,092; Capstead Mtg (CMO) Shareholder Weiss Asset Management LP Trimmed Holding by $8.65 Million as Shares Rose

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Capstead Mtg Corp (CMO) by 98.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 1.08M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,386 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167,000, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Capstead Mtg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $751.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.93% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.78. About 989,851 shares traded or 92.00% up from the average. Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) has declined 4.18% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CMO News: 21/04/2018 DJ Capstead Mortgage Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMO); 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 25/04/2018 – Capstead Mortgage 1Q EPS 16c; 25/04/2018 – CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE DECLINED 1.5% OR $0.15, ENDING QUARTER AT $10.10 PER COMMON SHARE

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71 million, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $936.89M market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $36.43. About 32,076 shares traded. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has risen 5.99% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $150,137 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold CMO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 65.05 million shares or 5.49% less from 68.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemus Capital Lc holds 17,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Catalyst Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0% or 2,400 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Moreover, Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.35% invested in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) or 72,470 shares. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). 15,798 were accumulated by Aperio Ltd Liability. Millennium Limited Liability Co reported 0% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Bancshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 925 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 0% invested in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Hillsdale Mgmt stated it has 310 shares. Granite Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.51 million shares. Synovus Financial Corporation holds 0% or 840 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 58,084 shares. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) reported 12,067 shares.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 29,000 shares to 181,000 shares, valued at $5.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (NYSE:KYN) by 107,669 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Edtechx Hldgs Acquisition Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold GAM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 10.16% less from 6.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,510 are owned by Zuckerman Inv Ltd Liability. Shaker Finance Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.37% or 81,392 shares. Morgan Stanley has 215,675 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup holds 13,098 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Assocs has 0.01% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 11,575 shares. Jacobs And Ca owns 7,516 shares. Epoch Inv Prtn holds 0% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) or 32,255 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr holds 168,054 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability reported 8,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Levin Capital Strategies LP invested in 0.09% or 23,661 shares. Cannell Peter B & Company invested in 41,064 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited reported 8,947 shares. Old Natl Bank In accumulated 21,843 shares or 0.04% of the stock. First Republic Invest Mgmt has 0% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 6,485 shares. Saba Capital Management LP has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM).