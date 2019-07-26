As Generac Holdings (GNRC) Share Price Rose, Loomis Sayles & Company LP Has Lifted Stake by $2.31 Million; As Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Goodhaven Capital Management Has Cut Its Position

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 21,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,380 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, down from 94,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $50.57. About 728,007 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 23.51% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 26/04/2018 – Harvest Partners Announces Hiring of Doug Campbell; 12/03/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 18.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DITECH HOLDING CORP AS OF FEB 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – OAKTREE- RANGER’S BOARD MADE NO ATTEMPT TO RESPOND TO VALID FUNDAMENTAL CONCERNS RAISED IN PUBLICLY-RELEASED APRIL 11 LETTER; 23/04/2018 – DISTRESSED DAYBOOK: A Week for Oaktree, FTI, Madoff and Fyre; 03/05/2018 – Oaktree’s Wintrob Says Watch and Wait as Peers Convert to C-Corp; 10/04/2018 – OAKTREE CEO JAY WINTROB SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 27/04/2018 – Oaktree Sends Further Letter to Ranger Board of Directors; 27/04/2018 – RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND PLC RDL.L – BOARD SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE APPROACH INCLUDING IN CONTEXT OF VIEWS AND SHAREHOLDING OF OAKTREE; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE – WILLING TO SUPPORT RDL WIND-DOWN EFFORT BY NOMINATING UP TO 2 NONEXECUTIVE DIRECTORS TO JOIN BOARD AT RANGER’S INVITATION; 16/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP – NEW PRESENTATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES BEGINNING WITH QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 DOES NOT IMPACT ADJUSTED NET INCOME

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 45,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 890,365 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.61 million, up from 845,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Generac Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $72.8. About 214,060 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 16.45% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 02/05/2018 – Generac Raises 2018 Net Sales Outlook to Improve 6%-8% Over the Prior Year; 22/04/2018 – DJ Generac Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNRC); 04/05/2018 – For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Generac Reminds All to Prepare Early; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Net $33.6M; 02/05/2018 – Generac Sees 2018 Core Sales Growth to Be Between 5% and 6%; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EBITDA $70.2M; 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – New CO-SENSE Carbon Monoxide Sensing and Shutdown Technology Improves Safety of Portable Generators; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 07/03/2018 Back-to-Back Nor’easters Prove Power Outage Preparedness Tops Homeowners’ Priorities

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold GNRC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.33 million shares or 1.69% less from 57.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 257,354 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited owns 83,957 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Boston Ltd Liability Co reported 60,688 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Com reported 13,004 shares stake. Colony Group Inc Inc Ltd Liability Com owns 0.07% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 32,003 shares. Gsa Prtnrs Llp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). 548,000 are owned by Fil. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Incorporated invested in 34,595 shares. Principal Fincl Gru holds 53,761 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 63,713 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Affinity Investment Advisors Limited Com accumulated 8,875 shares. 1.99M were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase & Co. 77,690 are held by Capital Mngmt Va. Moreover, Alps Advisors has 0% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 7,650 shares. Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $50.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 11,811 shares to 765,514 shares, valued at $32.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinsale Capital Group Inc by 15,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 552,761 shares, and cut its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth Mgmt invested 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Texas Yale Cap reported 82,198 shares. Ftb owns 0% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 37 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt owns 220,500 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd, California-based fund reported 28,592 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Lc reported 308,515 shares. Chickasaw Ltd Liability Company accumulated 5,560 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vertex One Asset Mngmt owns 1.02% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 95,000 shares. Teton Advsr Inc has invested 0.12% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Optimum Invest Advsr accumulated 400 shares. Moreover, Usca Ria Limited Company has 0.24% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 22,543 shares. Da Davidson And invested in 9,990 shares. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advisors reported 5,397 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 2.19M shares.