As Generac Hldgs (GNRC) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Edgepoint Investment Group Has Decreased by $75.67 Million Its Stake; Citigroup (C) Stock Price Rose While Salzhauer Michael Has Cut Position

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC) by 19.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 1.10M shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The institutional investor held 4.44M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $307.89M, down from 5.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Generac Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $79.99. About 816,962 shares traded or 38.09% up from the average. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 14/03/2018 – Generac Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 02/05/2018 – Generac Sees 2018 Core Sales Growth to Be Between 5% and 6%; 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 04/05/2018 – For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Generac Reminds All to Prepare Early; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Net $33.6M

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 79.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 56,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 14,743 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03 million, down from 71,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.35. About 26.01 million shares traded or 86.45% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Dethrones Citigroup to Become Biggest Currency Trader; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Hires Bankers in Push to Boost Infrastructure Business; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP TO ISSUE PRIVATE LABEL CARD FOR LL BEAN THIS YEAR; 15/04/2018 – Citigroup Says Commodities Turbulence to Continue Through 2Q; 16/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.78 PCT IN MARCH VS 2.57 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 03/05/2018 – SQUARE INC SQ.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $43; 04/04/2018 – Citi Launches Volunteer Africa 2018; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO CORBAT COMMENTS ON CARD DEAL AT ANNUAL MEETING; 06/04/2018 – Markets shouldn’t worry because Trump’s trade policy is really ‘speak harshly but carry a small stick’: Citigroup; 23/05/2018 – MDC Partners at Citi SMID Conference – One-on-One Jun 7

Analysts await Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. GNRC’s profit will be $80.46M for 15.50 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Generac Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.50% EPS growth.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.45 billion for 8.76 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.