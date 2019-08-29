As Generac Hldgs (GNRC) Stock Price Rose, Redwood Investments Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.51 Million; Welch Group Decreased Nextera Energy (NEE) Position as Market Valuation Rose

Welch Group Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc sold 5,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 149,621 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.93M, down from 154,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $220.4. About 1.34M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy: Deal Includes Assumption of About $1.4 Billion of Gulf Power Debt; 10/05/2018 – NextEra Energy honored with Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NextEra Energy Rtgs On Acq Pact; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 30/03/2018 – NextEra to Buy Solar Panels Made in U.S. by China’s JinkoSolar; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill

Redwood Investments Llc decreased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc sold 29,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The institutional investor held 362,597 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.58M, down from 392,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Generac Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $77.18. About 535,196 shares traded or 3.55% up from the average. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EPS 42c; 04/05/2018 – For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Generac Reminds All to Prepare Early; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +8%; 02/05/2018 – Generac Raises 2018 Net Sales Outlook to Improve 6%-8% Over the Prior Year; 14/03/2018 – Generac Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 62C; 02/05/2018 – Generac Sees 2018 Core Sales Growth to Be Between 5% and 6%; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Net $33.6M; 08/05/2018 – New CO-SENSE Carbon Monoxide Sensing and Shutdown Technology Improves Safety of Portable Generators; 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 24.93 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Ltd Liability Corp has 0.13% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 12,435 shares. Lvm Cap Mgmt Mi invested in 0.28% or 6,426 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 246,482 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Liability Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 2,520 are held by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel. Callahan Advsr Ltd Liability owns 54,027 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0.05% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.29% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Pacific Glob Investment has 3,845 shares. Legal General Group Public Limited Company holds 0.39% or 3.50M shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel accumulated 14,425 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Regent Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.27% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 4,126 shares. 1,250 were reported by Lawson Kroeker Inv Inc Ne. Convergence Investment Ptnrs Limited accumulated 1,040 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc accumulated 224,879 shares.

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12 million and $908.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 10,287 shares to 207,963 shares, valued at $26.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 44,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,509 shares, and has risen its stake in A T & T Inc New (NYSE:T).

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78 million and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mimecast Ltd by 37,675 shares to 229,801 shares, valued at $10.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 44,864 shares in the quarter, for a total of 293,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

