As Generac Hldgs (GNRC) Shares Rose, Mairs & Power Has Boosted Holding by $481,827; Bank Of The West Cut Its Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $443,517

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Generac Hldgs (GNRC) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 6,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The institutional investor held 685,815 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.60 million, up from 678,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Generac Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $77.26. About 221,704 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/05/2018 – Generac Sees 2018 Core Sales Growth to Be Between 5% and 6%; 14/03/2018 – Generac Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 04/05/2018 – For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Generac Reminds All to Prepare Early; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +8%; 02/05/2018 – Generac Raises 2018 Net Sales Outlook to Improve 6%-8% Over the Prior Year; 22/04/2018 – DJ Generac Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNRC); 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Net $33.6M

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 7,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 67,489 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86M, down from 75,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $58.93. About 5.53 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 15/03/2018 – Verizon and Colt demonstrate industry-first, two-way inter carrier SDN network orchestration; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Revenue Growth at Low Single-Digit Percentage Rates; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Uptick Tops Estimates, Easing Growth Concerns; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 02/04/2018 – Verizon announces expiration and final results of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON RETIREE-SHAREHOLDERS SAY ISS BACKED ITS PROPOSALS

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72B and $8.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Physicians Realty Tr (NYSE:DOC) by 19,800 shares to 475,095 shares, valued at $8.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 34,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.35 million shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 11.88 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

