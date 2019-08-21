As Generac Hldgs (GNRC) Share Price Rose, Hussman Strategic Advisors Has Increased Its Holding by $510,000; As Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Price Rose, Fruth Investment Management Cut Its Holding

Fruth Investment Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management sold 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 88,299 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, down from 94,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $95.63. About 6.81 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE SEES STARBUCKS DEAL ADDING POSITIVELY TO EPS FROM 2019; 11/05/2018 – Nestlé agrees $7.2bn tie-up to sell Starbucks products; 15/05/2018 – Flush With Nestle Cash, Starbucks Wants to Triple China Revenue; 19/03/2018 – Starbucks to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Starbucks Will Get Upfront Cash Payment of $7.15B; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks is closing for an afternoon in May and it could cost them millions; 09/05/2018 – FITCH: STARBUCKS’ DEAL NEUTRAL FOR NESTLE’S RATING; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY ALSO CLOSED 298 TEAVANA STORES; 25/05/2018 – Starbucks: Looking Beyond Near-Term Questions — Barrons.com

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC) by 19.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The institutional investor held 61,100 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, up from 51,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Generac Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $74.13. About 309,350 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 07/03/2018 Back-to-Back Nor’easters Prove Power Outage Preparedness Tops Homeowners’ Priorities; 08/05/2018 – New CO-SENSE Carbon Monoxide Sensing and Shutdown Technology Improves Safety of Portable Generators; 04/05/2018 – For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Generac Reminds All to Prepare Early; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +8%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Generac Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNRC)

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.15 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Oppenheimer And has invested 0.41% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Motco holds 1% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 134,042 shares. Colony Group Ltd invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Tocqueville Asset Management Lp holds 0.15% or 150,097 shares. Cohen And Steers owns 1,592 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 57,899 were accumulated by Fagan Assocs. Paragon Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 388 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 4.11 million shares. Pacific Global Investment has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 27,340 are held by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Moreover, Perkins Coie Tru has 1.51% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 43,593 shares. Massachusetts-based Cambridge has invested 0.45% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Eulav Asset Management reported 0.3% stake. The Pennsylvania-based Baldwin Invest Management Llc has invested 0.66% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 40,623 were reported by Sumitomo Life Insur.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11B and $409.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 10,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hibbett Sports Inc (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO).