As Generac Hldgs (GNRC) Share Price Rose, Convergence Investment Partners Cut Stake by $522,648; Telemark Asset Management Increased Its Holding in Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) by $684,000 as Stock Rose

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 342,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.51 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.42. About 250 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 71c-85c; 03/05/2018 – ASPEN AEROGELS INC ASPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.80, REV VIEW $111.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD APNJ.J – RETIREMENT OF MR JOHN BUCHANAN AND APPOINTMENT OF MS LINDA DE BEER AS AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 08/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S ASPEN PHARMACARE DEPUTY CEO SAYS COMPANY LOOKING TO ENTER SAUDI ARABIA WITH INFANT MILK FORMULA; 01/05/2018 – Aspen Dental to Provide Free Dental Care for Veterans During Nationwide Day of Service; 27/03/2018 – SB Projects Founder and Marvel Studios Founding Chairman Create Studio Focusing on Franchise Films, Acquire 50% Stake in Aspen Comics; 15/03/2018 – Aspen Group 3Q Loss/Shr 15c; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 16/05/2018 – Aspen Institute Hosts 2018 America’s Future Summit In Chicago; 20/04/2018 – Aspen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC) by 23.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 10,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The institutional investor held 33,409 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, down from 43,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Generac Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $75.52. About 20,904 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03M and $791.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 100,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $11.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 60,845 are held by Rbf Capital Limited Co. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) owns 440 shares. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Inc has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Northern Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 52,297 shares. Reilly Limited Liability Com reported 400 shares stake. Oaktop Cap Mgmt Ii Lp holds 2.59M shares. Awm Investment Com Inc, a New York-based fund reported 4.17 million shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 9,475 shares. Firsthand Mgmt accumulated 35,000 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 76,915 shares. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 35,137 shares. Needham Investment Llc reported 0.98% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Vanguard Group stated it has 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 9,517 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Republic Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 15,439 shares in its portfolio.

