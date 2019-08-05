As Generac Hldgs (GNRC) Market Value Rose, Redwood Investments Lowered Position by $1.51 Million; Honeywell International Ord (HON) Shareholder Cincinnati Financial Decreased Stake by $17.38 Million

Redwood Investments Llc decreased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc sold 29,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The institutional investor held 362,597 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.58 million, down from 392,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Generac Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $70.01. About 588,147 shares traded or 31.09% up from the average. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EBITDA $70.2M; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +8%; 04/05/2018 – For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Generac Reminds All to Prepare Early; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 62C; 02/05/2018 – Generac Raises 2018 Net Sales Outlook to Improve 6%-8% Over the Prior Year; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 07/03/2018 Back-to-Back Nor’easters Prove Power Outage Preparedness Tops Homeowners’ Priorities; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Net $33.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Generac Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNRC); 14/03/2018 – Generac Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell International Ord (HON) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 837,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.10M, down from 947,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell International Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $6 during the last trading session, reaching $162.01. About 2.79M shares traded or 17.74% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 583.7 MLN RUPEES VS 218.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Homes Business on Track to Spin Later This Yr Into a Standalone, Publicly Traded Co; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Sees Unit as Standalone Company by End of 3rd Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: Doc re Form 10-Q; 30/05/2018 – Romania’s OMV Petrom to Use Honeywell Connected Plant to Improve Reliability of Refinery Operations; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANT DESIGNED TO EXTRACT 99 PCT OF ETHANE & 100 PCT OF PROPANE & HEAVIER HYDROCARBONS FROM NATURAL GAS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CITES POLICY OF NOT COMMENTING ON SPECULATION; 07/03/2018 – HONEYWELL, TIANHAI TO COOPERATE ON CLOUD SERVICE PLATFORM

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Warren Averett Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1,441 shares. Covington Inv Advsr accumulated 32,748 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt holds 0.75% or 861,067 shares in its portfolio. Moon Cap Limited Liability Co invested 0% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Monetary Management Gp Inc invested 2.01% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Metropolitan Life Insurance owns 38,479 shares. Marco Invest Mngmt Ltd stated it has 20,504 shares. Northeast Inv Management owns 188,668 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors Incorporated owns 1,497 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Ativo Capital Management Ltd Liability owns 8,030 shares. Southport Management Limited Company, a Wyoming-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation stated it has 0.42% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Guardian Life Ins Com Of America holds 0.04% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 2,103 shares. Assetmark holds 0% or 1,479 shares. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Llc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.15 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold GNRC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.33 million shares or 1.69% less from 57.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Mngmt Lc holds 0.09% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) or 761,700 shares. United Kingdom-based Legal General Gp Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Northwest Investment Counselors Lc holds 18,170 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Moreover, King Luther Capital has 0.33% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 840,961 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 18,201 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 40,930 shares. Horizon Invest Svcs Limited Co, Indiana-based fund reported 25,706 shares. Amer Century Cos owns 245,411 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 96,703 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation reported 86,759 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 5,031 are owned by Tudor Corporation Et Al. Mairs & Power Inc has invested 0.42% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Paloma Prtn Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company reported 5,312 shares. Redwood Invests Ltd Liability holds 362,597 shares or 1.36% of its portfolio.