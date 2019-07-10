As Generac Hldgs (GNRC) Market Value Rose, Holder Prudential Financial Increased Its Holding; Moors & Cabot Has Lowered Its Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holding as Shares Rose

Prudential Financial Inc increased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC) by 174.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc bought 37,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,914 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, up from 21,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Generac Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $70.15. About 165,729 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 16.45% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 04/05/2018 – For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Generac Reminds All to Prepare Early; 02/05/2018 – Generac Sees 2018 Core Sales Growth to Be Between 5% and 6%; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 08/05/2018 – New CO-SENSE Carbon Monoxide Sensing and Shutdown Technology Improves Safety of Portable Generators; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 62C; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EPS 42c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Generac Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNRC); 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EBITDA $70.2M; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +8%

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 4,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,832 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, down from 53,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $73.47. About 1.70 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO SAYS “UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL MARKETS AND CATEGORY GROWTH WORLDWIDE REMAIN CHALLENGING”; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $60.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schweitzer (NYSE:SWM) by 106,227 shares to 145,479 shares, valued at $5.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 15,904 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,057 shares, and cut its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold GNRC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.33 million shares or 1.69% less from 57.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd holds 0.02% or 2.56M shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Moreover, Bb&T Secs Limited has 0% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 5,490 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% stake. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 505,900 shares. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 0% or 7,365 shares. Fairfield Bush & holds 17,639 shares. 26,707 were reported by Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd. 154,722 were accumulated by Sei Invs. California Pub Employees Retirement System accumulated 137,824 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability holds 0% or 13,004 shares. Eqis Mgmt reported 0.07% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Affinity Invest Advsr Ltd Co invested 0.09% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). 1.42M are held by Burgundy Asset Mngmt. Eaton Vance holds 0% or 7,530 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $612.99M for 25.51 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $372,590 activity.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 20,962 shares to 22,962 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 12,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,438 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).