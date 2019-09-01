As Generac Hldgs (GNRC) Market Value Rose, Convergence Investment Partners Lowered Its Position; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Share Price Declined, Holder Hhr Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC) by 23.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 10,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The institutional investor held 33,409 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, down from 43,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Generac Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $77.99. About 848,484 shares traded or 57.55% up from the average. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EPS 42c; 02/05/2018 – Generac Raises 2018 Net Sales Outlook to Improve 6%-8% Over the Prior Year; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EBITDA $70.2M; 14/03/2018 – Generac Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Net $33.6M; 04/05/2018 – For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Generac Reminds All to Prepare Early; 07/03/2018 Back-to-Back Nor’easters Prove Power Outage Preparedness Tops Homeowners’ Priorities; 22/04/2018 – DJ Generac Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNRC); 02/05/2018 – Generac Sees 2018 Core Sales Growth to Be Between 5% and 6%; 08/05/2018 – New CO-SENSE Carbon Monoxide Sensing and Shutdown Technology Improves Safety of Portable Generators

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 12,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 387,603 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.38 million, down from 400,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $156.07. About 7.29M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: WILL NOT UPDATE FY 2019 GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY $20.4 BLN, UP 36% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT – SALESFORCE EXPECTS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION WITH CASH FROM BALANCE SHEET AND ABOUT $3.0 BLN OF PROCEEDS FROM DEBT SECURITIES; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Sales Jump 25% — Earnings Review; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: MULESOFT DEAL CREATES $150M CASH FLOW HEADWIND; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Accellion Announces Availability of its Secure File Sharing and Governance Platform on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce earnings beat on cloud strength, raises forecast

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 11,280 shares to 374,183 shares, valued at $30.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 10,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 301,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Salesforce -1.5% as analysts see Q1 softness – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Moving To Buy-Long Term Hold On Salesforce.com – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Salesforce to buy ClickSoftware for $1.35B – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce’s Acquisition Appetite Is Insatiable – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $76.85 million for 433.53 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68 million and $458.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9,321 shares to 47,643 shares, valued at $9.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 18,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,222 shares, and has risen its stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX).

More notable recent Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Generac Reports Record Second Quarter Results NYSE:GNRC – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” published on May 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hurricane Dorian could hit Florida, lifting Generac, Home Depot, Lowe’s – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Impressed By Generac Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:GNRC) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

