As Generac Hldgs (GNRC) Market Valuation Rose, Edgepoint Investment Group Has Cut Its Position; Salem Investment Counselors Upped Holding in Nvidia (NVDA)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 51.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 7,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 22,659 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.72 million, up from 15,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $179.48. About 2.35 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 30/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Gaming PC makers adjusting strategies under Nvidia GPP initiative; 28/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s CEO says Uber does not use its self-driving processing solution; 27/03/2018 – DisplayLink Showcases Highest Resolution Vive Pro With Vive Wireless VR Adaptor at the NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia using cloud to simulate self-driving vehicles covering billions of miles; 29/03/2018 – Uber avoids legal battle with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Deliver Superior Performance and System Density; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Covers Both Ends of AI Spectrum — Market Talk:10; 03/04/2018 – Secretive Chinese bitcoin mining company just revealed a new chip that could hurt AMD, Nvidia

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC) by 19.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 1.10M shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The institutional investor held 4.44 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $307.89M, down from 5.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Generac Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $81.43. About 179,801 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EPS 42c; 08/05/2018 – New CO-SENSE Carbon Monoxide Sensing and Shutdown Technology Improves Safety of Portable Generators; 02/05/2018 – Generac Sees 2018 Core Sales Growth to Be Between 5% and 6%; 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Adj EPS 74c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Autus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 17,930 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt reported 116,867 shares. Balyasny Asset owns 5,500 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 0.76% or 262,343 shares. Investment House Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.07% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Sei accumulated 206,187 shares. 2,175 were accumulated by Spinnaker Trust. Cleararc holds 0.44% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 9,074 shares. Endurance Wealth Management has 0.05% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,800 shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mngmt has 0.26% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 634,611 shares. Fernwood Inv Mngmt Limited Com has 1,670 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Research Inc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 340,748 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 49,682 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Summit Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 1,506 shares.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 105,385 shares to 3,550 shares, valued at $94,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,457 shares, and cut its stake in Kewaunee Scientific Corp (NASDAQ:KEQU).

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nvidia insider sells $2.5M in shares – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Nvidia (NVDA) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nvidia Stock Finally Has What It Takes to Break Out of $200 Again – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buying Nvidia Stock Still Is a Great Move for the Long-Term Investor – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why Investors Should Be Considering Moving Into Nvidia Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $10.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 310,824 shares to 8.21 million shares, valued at $786.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Black Stone Minerals LP by 950,151 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.77M shares, and has risen its stake in Echostar Corp. Class A (NASDAQ:SATS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold GNRC shares while 90 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 56.69 million shares or 0.65% more from 56.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Co owns 51,308 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Co owns 0% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 6,356 shares. Stanley owns 14,386 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Brinker Inc holds 0.01% or 4,841 shares. 84,184 are held by Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 2,983 shares. 22,858 are held by Lpl Finance Ltd Liability. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Olstein Capital Mgmt LP has invested 1.16% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 123,412 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.01% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) or 66,722 shares. Investec Asset North America invested in 0.19% or 30,512 shares. Edgepoint Investment Grp invested in 3.07% or 4.44M shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Greenwood Assoc Limited Liability Corporation reported 10,509 shares stake.

More notable recent Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Generac Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hurricane Dorian could hit Florida, lifting Generac, Home Depot, Lowe’s – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Generac Holdings, Cleveland-Cliffs, and Napco Security Technologies Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Impressed By Generac Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:GNRC) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Generac Announces Webcast of Upcoming 2019 Investor Day – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. GNRC’s profit will be $80.46M for 15.78 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Generac Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.50% EPS growth.