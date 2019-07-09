As Generac (GNRC) Market Value Rose, Bernzott Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Holding; As T (TMUS) Stock Value Rose, Aurora Investment Counsel Cut Its Stake

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in T (TMUS) by 18.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 8,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,990 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56 million, down from 45,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $75.13. About 2.14M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 08/05/2018 – ABC13 Houston: #BREAKING: T-Mobile outage reported among customers in Housto; 28/04/2018 – Update: T-Mobile CEO John Legere will likely run combined company after Sprint deal, which will have dual headquarters in Washington and Kansas City; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – WILL OFFER IPHONE 8 & IPHONE 8 PLUS (PRODUCT) RED SPECIAL EDITION; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FCC SAYS IT REACHES $40 MILLION SETTLEMENT WITH T-MOBILE ON RURAL CALLING; 02/05/2018 – Sprint: Claure, Combes to Collaborate on Planned Combination With T-Mobile; 28/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint are near a merger that could be announced as soon as Sunday; 10/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US INC TMUS.O IN NEW TALKS TO ACQUIRE SPRINT CORP S.N; 11/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom Trades Up 3.0% on T-Mobile/Sprint Speculation; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Legere Would Run Combined Company; 11/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Could Depend on Trump Staying Out of It

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Generac (GNRC) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 80,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 417,486 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.39M, down from 498,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Generac for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $70.17. About 154,803 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 16.45% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 04/05/2018 – For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Generac Reminds All to Prepare Early; 02/05/2018 – Generac Raises 2018 Net Sales Outlook to Improve 6%-8% Over the Prior Year; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EPS 42c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Generac Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNRC); 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 62C; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Net $33.6M; 08/05/2018 – New CO-SENSE Carbon Monoxide Sensing and Shutdown Technology Improves Safety of Portable Generators; 07/03/2018 Back-to-Back Nor’easters Prove Power Outage Preparedness Tops Homeowners’ Priorities; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EBITDA $70.2M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold GNRC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.33 million shares or 1.69% less from 57.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67 million and $826.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,430 shares to 77,708 shares, valued at $10.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Artisan Partners (NYSE:APAM) by 14,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 833,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK).

Analysts await Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 2.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GNRC’s profit will be $67.29 million for 16.24 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Generac Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.68% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $837.22M for 19.17 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.24% negative EPS growth.