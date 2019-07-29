As Gen Elec Co (GE) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Regions Financial Decreased Position; As Pcm (PCMI) Share Price Declined, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Cut Its Stake

Regions Financial Corp decreased its stake in Gen Elec Co (GE) by 16.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp sold 143,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 710,890 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.10 million, down from 854,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Gen Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.41. About 25.65M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – General Electric to combine transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE WILL BE PAID A $2.9 BILLION UP-FRONT CASH PAYMENT; 10/04/2018 – UGANDA AWARDS REFINERY DEAL TO GE-LED GROUP: MUSEVENI; 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 20/04/2018 – EUROPEAN SAFETY AGENCY SAYS ORDERS INCREASED CHECKS ON CFM ENGINES POWERING SOME BOEING 737 JETS; 21/05/2018 – GE agrees to $11bn transport link-up; 26/03/2018 – GE’s Baker Hughes expects lower margins in turbomachinery business; 16/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – HAS MORE THAN $200 MLN IN ORDERS BACKLOG WITH POWER PRODUCERS IN MEXICO, RUSSIA AND GERMANY; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 07/03/2018 – GE SAYS ITS USE OF IMPORTED METAL AFFECTED BY TARIFFS `MINIMAL’

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $429.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $34.86. About 83,913 shares traded. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 143.33% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 138.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 17/05/2018 – Trovagene Announces Completion of First Dosing Cohort of Patients in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of PCM-075 in Acute Myeloid Leukemia; 28/03/2018 – PCM at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Paradigm Capital Management Exits Position in PCM; 23/05/2018 – PCM at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – PCM 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 19/04/2018 – DJ PCM Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCMI); 14/05/2018 – PCM at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 21/03/2018 – PCM Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 28; 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 5 PCT

More notable recent PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CZR, PCMI, and NRCG Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/24/2019: PCMI, NSIT, GRUB, NANO, RTEC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Digitaljournal.com published: “NASDAQ:PCMI Investor Alert: Investigation of Takeover of PCM, Inc. – Press Release – Digital Journal” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PCM Spikes 42% on Acquisition Agreement – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NRCG, PCMI, and CJ SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) to report earnings on July, 31. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 3.90% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.77 per share. PCMI’s profit will be $9.86 million for 10.89 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by PCM, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 90.48% EPS growth.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62M and $372.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Op Bancorp by 46,178 shares to 281,414 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacific City Financial by 29,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,463 shares, and has risen its stake in Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF).

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05B for 21.69 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “General Electric: Aircraft Financing Unit Sale Could Be Credit Positive – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “General Electric Investors Can Take Heart From This Number – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is General Electric a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 19, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Big News Lies Ahead For General Electric – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric Stock Investors Lament The Seemingly Never-Ending Debt – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 133,381 shares to 641,450 shares, valued at $41.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us by 30,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,288 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co/The.