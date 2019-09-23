As Gen Dynamics (GD) Stock Value Rose, First Interstate Bank Trimmed Stake by $392,951; Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Market Valuation Rose While Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Decreased Holding by $525,000

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $355,000, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.74. About 502,804 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK

First Interstate Bank decreased its stake in Gen Dynamics Corp (GD) by 51.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank sold 2,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 2,033 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $370,000, down from 4,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Gen Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $188.02. About 420,465 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics and CSRA Amend Definitive Merger Agreement to Increase Offer Price to $41.25 Per Shr; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Deal For CSRA Continues After CACI Withdraws Bid; 18/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS CSRA ACQUISITION WILL BE SLIGHTLY ACCRETIVE TO GAAP EPS IN THIRD QUARTER; 28/03/2018 – Defense contractor CACI withdraws offer for CSRA; 18/03/2018 – CACI International: Acquisition Proposal Represents 8% Premium Over the Price CSRA’s Hldrs Would Receive in the Announced Transaction With General Dynamics; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS BOARD BOOSTS DIV; 15/05/2018 – Keel Laid for Future USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118); 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Shuns CSRA Price War as CACI Bids $7.2 Billion; 07/05/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS FILES 7-PART NOTES OFFER VIA BOFAML, RBC, WFS

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $883.86M for 15.36 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual earnings per share reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

Analysts await Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. GGAL’s profit will be $179.15M for 2.88 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.86% negative EPS growth.

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp, which manages about $8.62B and $137.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 79,604 shares to 452,500 shares, valued at $6.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

