As Gaslog Partners LP Unit LTD Partnership (GLOP) Market Value Rose, Mcgowan Group Asset Management Decreased by $1.08 Million Its Holding; Citigroup (C) Shareholder Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has Cut Position by $582,200

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp Unit Ltd Partnership (GLOP) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc sold 51,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 262,332 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.57M, down from 313,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gaslog Partners Lp Unit Ltd Partnership for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $885.07M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $18.22. About 119,259 shares traded. GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has declined 14.31% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOP News: 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS BOOSTS CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 53C/SHR, WAS 52.4C; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners 1Q Rev $77.1M; 21/03/2018 GLOG0 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP: PURCHASE OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS IN PACT TO REPAY $45M UNSECURED TERM LOAN; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS PURCHASE FOR $207M; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP QTRLY EARNINGS PER GENERAL PARTNER UNIT $0.64; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS – QTRLY EARNINGS PER COMMON UNIT $0.59; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP QTRLY REVENUES $77.1 MLN VS $77.2 MLN – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG – GASLOG PARTNERS’ POTENTIAL DROPDOWN PIPELINE TO INCREASE TO 9 LNG CARRIERS WITH CHARTER LENGTH OF 5 YRS OR MORE DUE TO RIGHT TO ACQUIRE VESSEL; 10/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Randgold Resources, GasLog Partners LP, Mountain Province D

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 8,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 116,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.33M, down from 124,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $66.26. About 14.76 million shares traded or 8.21% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 27/03/2018 – GLOBAL GROWTH PRETTY ROBUST: CITI’S BUITER; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND VALUEACT CAPITAL SAYS IT TOOK $1 BLN STAKE IN CITIGROUP C.N AND SALLIE MAE SLM.O – LETTER; 21/03/2018 – Citi Says Kushner Cos. Loan Was ‘Completely Appropriate’–Update; 14/03/2018 – Citigroup says ‘malicious actor’ tried to hack credit cards tied to the Defense Department; 23/04/2018 – Galaxy Resources Target Price Cut 2.2% to A$4.50/Share by Citi; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL CHEMICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS TOP PICKS IN EUROPE ARE BASF, EVK, AKE, LXS AND DSM; 07/04/2018 – New York Post: Citigroup wants pot dispensary to stop using its logo; 26/03/2018 – EMEA Loans Decrease 32% in 2018, Citi Leads; 08/05/2018 – ValueAct gives all-clear signal on banks with $1.2 billion Citi stake; 07/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $79

Analysts await GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.49 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.49 per share. GLOP’s profit will be $23.80M for 9.30 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by GasLog Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 96.00% EPS growth.

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc, which manages about $262.51M and $637.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clearbridge Energy Mlp Fd Inc Com (CEM) by 51,249 shares to 2.25 million shares, valued at $26.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.37 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 13,000 shares to 41,100 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.