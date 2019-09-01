As Gaslog Partners LP (GLOP) Valuation Rose, Cushing Asset Management LP Has Boosted Position; Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Raised Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA)

Parus Finance Uk Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 10.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd bought 9,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 96,395 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.59M, up from 86,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $441.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 9.64M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Falls as E-Commerce Giant Ramps Up Investments; 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA ELE.ME; 09/04/2018 – Julie Zhu: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s ‘great import center’ to target Japanese goods; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Ant Financial To Raise $9 Billion – WSJ, citing; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA TO COOPERATE ON E-COMMERCE SERVICES; 02/04/2018 – BEIJING HUALIAN DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS DEAL TO BRING IN ONE-OFF AFTER-TAX INVESTMENT GAINS OF AROUND 430-510 MLN YUAN; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Travel Brand Fliggy Announced Strategic Partnership with House Sharing Platform Xiaozhu; 10/04/2018 – JACK MA’S ANT FINANCIAL TO RAISE $9 BLN; FUNDING COULD VALUE THE FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY FIRM AT CLOSE TO $150 BILLION – WSJ, CITING; 29/05/2018 – “Among the widest regulatory gaps that support Chinese unicorns and decacorns such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. & Tencent Holdings Ltd

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (GLOP) by 42.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 217,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The hedge fund held 723,361 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.37M, up from 506,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Gaslog Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $911.78 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.95. About 114,895 shares traded. GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has declined 14.31% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOP News: 21/03/2018 GLOG0 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP: PURCHASE OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR $207; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS MULTIPLE NEW CHARTER PACTS; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS IN 2 NEW CHARTERS PLUS OPTIONS FOR 2 ADDED; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG – PARTNERSHIP BELIEVES ACQUISITION WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS – ENTERED AGREEMENTS WITH A NEW CUSTOMER FOR 2 NEW CHARTERS PLUS OPTIONS FOR ADDITIONAL 2 CHARTERS – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS – QTRLY EARNINGS PER COMMON UNIT $0.59; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS BOOSTS CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 53C/SHR, WAS 52.4C; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG – GASLOG PARTNERS’ POTENTIAL DROPDOWN PIPELINE TO INCREASE TO 9 LNG CARRIERS WITH CHARTER LENGTH OF 5 YRS OR MORE DUE TO RIGHT TO ACQUIRE VESSEL; 10/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO MORE THAN DOUBLE CONSOLIDATED EBITDA OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99B and $2.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 25,707 shares to 35,682 shares, valued at $5.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tallgrass Energy Lp by 1.55M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 302,141 shares, and cut its stake in Apergy Corp.

