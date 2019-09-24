As Gaslog Partners LP (GLOP) Market Valuation Rose, Tortoise Capital Advisors Upped Holding by $9.45 Million; As American Intl Group (AIG) Share Value Rose, Highland Capital Management Has Lifted by $920,292 Its Stake

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (GLOP) by 21.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 450,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The hedge fund held 2.55 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.21M, up from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gaslog Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.94M market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.45. About 71,167 shares traded. GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has declined 14.31% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOP News: 10/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO MORE THAN DOUBLE CONSOLIDATED EBITDA OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR $207; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners 1Q Rev $77.1M; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Reports Financial Results for the Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2018 and Increases Cash Distribution; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS 1Q EBITDA 55.83M; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG – PARTNERSHIP BELIEVES ACQUISITION WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS – ENTERED AGREEMENTS WITH A NEW CUSTOMER FOR 2 NEW CHARTERS PLUS OPTIONS FOR ADDITIONAL 2 CHARTERS – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Acquisition Of GasLog Gibraltar For $207 Million And Repayment Of Intercompany Loan; 23/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Multiple New Charter Agreements; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – GASLOG PARTNERS LP HAS RIGHT TO ACQUIRE VESSEL DELIVERED INTO CHARTER PURSUANT TO OMNIBUS AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO AND GASLOG PARTNERS

Highland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc bought 17,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 131,211 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.99M, up from 113,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $57.24. About 1.44M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice President & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AIG’s New Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB+’ and Jr. Subordinated Debt ‘BBB-‘; 05/05/2018 – DJ First American International Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAIT); 27/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 mln in 2017 -filing; 12/04/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Anthony Vidovich as chief claims officer, general insurance; 07/05/2018 – Investor Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Legacy Adjusted Pretax Income Was $145 Million; 28/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 million in 2017; 27/03/2018 – AIG Paid $67.3 Million in 2017 to Departing CEO and His Successor; 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as Chief Executive Officer of AIG Insurance Company China, Ltd

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $15.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners Lp by 764,147 shares to 22.97 million shares, valued at $475.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL) by 11.02M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,345 shares, and cut its stake in Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG).

More notable recent GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners LP to Assume Commercial Control of LNG Carriers Operating in The Spot Market – GlobeNewswire” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GasLog Partners LP: Bottom Fishing For Well-Covered High Yields Over 10% – Seeking Alpha” published on December 29, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “GasLog Partners LP Closes New Loan Agreement, Refinancing 2019 Debt Maturity And Increasing Available Liquidity – GlobeNewswire” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners LP Announce Agreement to Eliminate Incentive Distribution Rights – GlobeNewswire” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “GasLog Partners LP Announces Pricing of its Public Offering of 8.500% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Fixed to Floating Rate Preference Units – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 07, 2018.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Svc Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 4,424 shares to 9,408 shares, valued at $972,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 6,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,283 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Financials climb as risk-off boosts Treasury yields – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AIG Names Duncan Ellis Head of Retail Property, North America General Insurance – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AIG Finalizing Transition to Affirmative Cyber Coverage Across Global Commercial Lines – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “‘Fast Money ‘ Traders Share Their Thoughts On AIG, Marathon Petroleum – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.