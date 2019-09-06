As Gaslog Partners L.P. (GLOP) Stock Value Rose, Tortoise Capital Advisors Cut by $3.23 Million Its Position; Silverback Asset Management Upped Its Mattel (Put) (MAT) Holding

Silverback Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mattel Inc (Put) (MAT) by 1153.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc bought 460,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50 million, up from 39,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mattel Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.81. About 4.93M shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 16/03/2018 – S&PGR: Expect Any Mattel Rating Cut Would Be Limited to One Notch; 12/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 12 / 2018 – Mattel, Inc. – New York City Region; 08/03/2018 Frida Kahlo’s great-niece in fight with Mattel over new Barbie doll; 14/05/2018 – Childhood love, adult outrage drive Barbie jewelry artist; 19/04/2018 – Mattel: Georgiadis Will Serve in Advisory Role Through May 10 to Ensure a Smooth Transition; 14/03/2018 – Mattel Nominates New Board Members; 25/04/2018 – SPIN MASTER – SUED MATTEL IN CONNECTION WITH MATTEL’S SALE AND MARKETING OF ITS MECARD BRANDED TOYS; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 19/04/2018 – Mattel Names Ynon Kreiz As Chief Executive Officer, Effective April 26, 2018

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Gaslog Partners L.P. (GLOP) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 146,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The hedge fund held 2.10M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.60 million, down from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gaslog Partners L.P. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $920.53M market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $19.23. About 104,351 shares traded. GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has declined 14.31% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOP News: 27/04/2018 – GasLog Ltd. Reports 27.6% Stake In GasLog Partners; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG – PARTNERSHIP BELIEVES ACQUISITION WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – GASLOG PARTNERS LP HAS RIGHT TO ACQUIRE VESSEL DELIVERED INTO CHARTER PURSUANT TO OMNIBUS AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO AND GASLOG PARTNERS; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS IN PACT TO REPAY $45M UNSECURED TERM LOAN; 10/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP – OUTLOOK FOR LNG SHIPPING REMAINS POSITIVE, DRIVEN BY GROWING DEMAND FOR LNG, INCREASE IN SHIPPING INTENSITY; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS MULTIPLE NEW CHARTER PACTS; 10/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Randgold Resources, GasLog Partners LP, Mountain Province D; 21/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Acquisition Of GasLog Gibraltar For $207 Million And Repayment Of Intercompany Loan; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS BOOSTS CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 53C/SHR, WAS 52.4C; 23/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Multiple New Charter Agreements

Analysts await GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.49 per share. GLOP’s profit will be $23.46 million for 9.81 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by GasLog Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 96.00% EPS growth.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $16.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE:MRO) by 106,100 shares to 106,215 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp. by 47,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (NYSE:COG).