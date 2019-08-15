As Gaslog Partners L.P. (GLOP) Share Price Rose, Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Lowered Holding; Abbott Labs (ABT) Valuation Rose While Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Lifted Holding by $532,934

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Gaslog Partners L.P. (GLOP) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 146,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The hedge fund held 2.10M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.60 million, down from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gaslog Partners L.P. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $882.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $18.16. About 164,205 shares traded or 24.21% up from the average. GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has declined 14.31% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOP News: 23/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Multiple New Charter Agreements; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS PURCHASE OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS MULTIPLE NEW CHARTER PACTS; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 52C; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners 1Q EPS 59c; 21/03/2018 GLOG0 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP: PURCHASE OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR; 21/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Acquisition Of GasLog Gibraltar For $207 Million and Repayment of lntercompany Loan; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Ltd. Reports 27.6% Stake In GasLog Partners; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS BOOSTS CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 53C/SHR, WAS 52.4C; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS – QTRLY EARNINGS PER COMMON UNIT $0.59

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 29.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 6,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 29,783 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38M, up from 23,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $83.94. About 3.91 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE ARE 1 OR 2 OTHER PEOPLE OF INTEREST; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT MAY HAVE INTENDED TO COMMIT SUICIDE; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – MITRACLIP SYSTEM IS APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR TREATMENT OF BOTH SEVERE DEGENERATIVE MITRAL REGURGITATION AND FMR HEART DISEASES; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT-MINISTRY OF HEALTH LABOUR AND WELFARE IN JAPAN GRANTED NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT FOR CO’S MITRACLIP THERAPY TO TREAT MITRAL REGURGITATION; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT GOT GUNS FROM HIS FATHER, THE OWNER; 15/05/2018 – AHL Adds Restaurant Brands, Buys More Abbott: 13F; 11/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: Data to Be Submitted to FDA to Support Consideration of Long-Term Indication for HeartMate 3; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS UNCLEAR IF FATHER KNEW SON HAD TAKEN THE TWO WEAPONS; 05/04/2018 – FDA OK’D ABBOTT PERCLOSE PROGLIDE SUTURE-MEDIATED SYSTEM; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59 million and $413.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc Com (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4,754 shares to 7,072 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,470 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Heal (XLV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Long Road Invest Counsel Lc has invested 0.62% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Highstreet Asset stated it has 6,028 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. North Point Managers Oh stated it has 167,731 shares or 2.55% of all its holdings. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Janney Capital Management Ltd Com has invested 0.44% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Markston Limited Company has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, Community Services Gp Limited Liability Corp has 0.44% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 16,001 shares. Whittier Company Of Nevada holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 151,037 shares. Moreover, Northeast Inv Mgmt has 0.81% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Federated Investors Inc Pa stated it has 0.39% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Bryn Mawr holds 409,196 shares. Livingston Gp Asset Mgmt Company (Operating As Southport Capital Management) reported 0.2% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Huntington Natl Bank has invested 0.76% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd owns 291,878 shares. Columbia Asset Management owns 0.34% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 15,999 shares.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $16.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transcanada Corp. (NYSE:TRP) by 110,908 shares to 6.36M shares, valued at $285.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP) by 80,305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,102 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (NYSE:PXD).

Analysts await GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.49 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.49 per share. GLOP’s profit will be $23.80 million for 9.27 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by GasLog Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 96.00% EPS growth.