As Gaslog LTD (GLOG) Stock Value Declined, Salient Capital Advisors Has Increased by $1.60 Million Its Holding; Hamlin Capital Management Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) Raised by $8.38 Million

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 88,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 508,645 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.41M, up from 420,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $96.8. About 1.86M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Gaslog Ltd (GLOG) by 159.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 94,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 153,404 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, up from 59,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gaslog Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.34. About 178,440 shares traded. GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has declined 13.28% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.71% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOG News: 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – RATE OF HIRE FOR CHARTER IS BROADLY IN LINE WITH MID-CYCLE RATES; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – GASLOG PARTNERS LP HAS RIGHT TO ACQUIRE VESSEL DELIVERED INTO CHARTER PURSUANT TO OMNIBUS AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO AND GASLOG PARTNERS; 12/03/2018 – GasLog: Newbuild Vessel Scheduled to Deliver in 2Q of 2020; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – CONTRACTED CHARTER REVENUES ESTIMATED TO INCREASE FROM $486.0 MLN FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 TO $523.7 MLN FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2019; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG – GASLOG PARTNERS’ POTENTIAL DROPDOWN PIPELINE TO INCREASE TO 9 LNG CARRIERS WITH CHARTER LENGTH OF 5 YRS OR MORE DUE TO RIGHT TO ACQUIRE VESSEL; 04/05/2018 – GasLog 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG 1Q REV. $77.1M; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD. ANNOUNCES A CHARTER TO CENTRICA FOR SEVEN YEARS AND PLACES A NEWBUILDING ORDER AT SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – QTRLY REVENUE $138.5 MLN VS $128.3 MLN; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Ltd. Reports 27.6% Stake In GasLog Partners

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) by 2.57M shares to 1.37M shares, valued at $20.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 253,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.00M shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

More notable recent GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GasLog: Results Show LNG Story Playing Out – Seeking Alpha” on April 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GasLog: A Well-Covered Preferred Yielding 10.4% – Seeking Alpha” published on January 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “2 Stocks I’d Never Buy, and 1 I’ll Consider – The Motley Fool” on July 08, 2018. More interesting news about GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “GasLog Ltd. Announces Election of Directors at 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders – Nasdaq” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Ocean Rate Report: Suezmaxes Spike, Containers And LNG Plateau – Benzinga” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whitnell holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 247 shares. New Jersey-based Regentatlantic Cap Limited has invested 0.32% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Horan Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 524 shares. Advsrs Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 38,244 shares. Portland Glob Ltd Co, a Maine-based fund reported 2,816 shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 0.08% or 33,604 shares. Moody Bancorporation Trust Division invested 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Capital Growth Mngmt Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 475,000 shares. Bowling Port Limited Liability Corp owns 51,750 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Moller Financial Serv invested in 0.2% or 4,736 shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Old Republic Int holds 245,500 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Spirit Of America Management has invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Incorporated invested in 0.34% or 5,057 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.