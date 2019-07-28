As Gaslog LTD (GLOG) Stock Declined, Strs Ohio Raised Position by $440,300; Check Capital Management Maintains Position in Disney (Walt) (DIS)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Gaslog Ltd (GLOG) by 154.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 25,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,700 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $745,000, up from 16,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Gaslog Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.16. About 314,468 shares traded. GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has declined 13.28% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.71% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOG News: 04/05/2018 – GasLog 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – RATE OF HIRE FOR CHARTER IS BROADLY IN LINE WITH MID-CYCLE RATES; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG SIGNS 7-YR CENTRICA CHARTER, ORDERS NEWBUILD AT SAMSUNG; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG – PARTNERSHIP BELIEVES ACQUISITION WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – OPTIONALITY ALLOWS, INSTEAD OF HN 2262, EITHER HN 2212 OR HN 2274 TO BE DELIVERED INTO CHARTER; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21; 21/03/2018 – GLOG0 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP: PURCHASE OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR; 15/03/2018 – GasLog Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD. ANNOUNCES A CHARTER TO CENTRICA FOR SEVEN YEARS AND PLACES A NEWBUILDING ORDER AT SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG BOOSTS QUARTER DIVIDEND TO 15C/SHR, FROM 14C, EST. 15C

Check Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney (Walt) (DIS) by 25.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc bought 4,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,189 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney (Walt) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Jon Favreau Set To Write, Produce Live-action ‘Star Wars’ TV Series For Disney Streaming Service — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – ON AUG. 29, 2017, IGER AND RUPERT MURDOCH AGREED TO EXPLORE “MERITS AND FEASIBILITY” OF PURSUING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION; 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 01/05/2018 – Disney said the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 08/05/2018 – Parks, ‘Black Panther’ propel Disney earnings past TV decline; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rockland Trust Com accumulated 10,063 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America owns 5,750 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Intrust Natl Bank Na holds 15,950 shares. Moreover, Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.41% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Freestone Cap Limited Liability invested in 14,690 shares. Augustine Asset reported 2,788 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 207,423 shares. California-based Golub Group Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.97% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Heritage Wealth Advsrs has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 29,523 shares. Vantage Prtn Limited Liability holds 8.47% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 819,291 shares. Jet Capital LP invested in 1.04% or 45,792 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd stated it has 9,211 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Parsons Management Inc Ri invested in 0.77% or 63,421 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers has 0.22% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,412 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Disney and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “‘Endgame’ highest-grossing film ever – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Another Big Acquisition for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Is Dominating the 2019 Box Office – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94 million and $1.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) by 2.38M shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $247.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) by 11,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 585,233 shares, and cut its stake in Suncor (NYSE:SU).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 13,900 shares to 71,600 shares, valued at $5.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 7,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,492 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).