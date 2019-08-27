As Gaslog LTD (GLOG) Shares Declined, Holder Bahl & Gaynor Decreased by $1.90 Million Its Holding; Southport Management Raised Position in Encana (ECA) as Share Value Declined

Southport Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 billion, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $4.275. About 17.33M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIAL PRESSURE THROUGH 2019; 05/04/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY CEO GREAGER FORMERLY OF ENCANA OIL & GAS; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – DEAL WITH ENCANA IS TO SUPPORT THEIR CONDENSATE FOCUSED PIPESTONE MONTNEY DEVELOPMENT NEAR GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Encana Corp To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; Otlk Stbl; 01/05/2018 – Encana Skirts North American Pipeline Messes for Stronger Prices; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SAYS KEYERA TO BUY PIPESTONE PROJECT; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased its stake in Gaslog Ltd (GLOG) by 39.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 111,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% . The institutional investor held 173,606 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, down from 285,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Gaslog Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $971.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $12.03. About 209,365 shares traded. GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has declined 14.04% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOG News: 27/04/2018 – GASLOG 1Q REV. $77.1M; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21; 04/05/2018 – GasLog 1Q Net $42.5M; 21/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Acquisition Of GasLog Gibraltar For $207 Million And Repayment Of Intercompany Loan; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – OPTIONALITY ALLOWS, INSTEAD OF HN 2262, EITHER HN 2212 OR HN 2274 TO BE DELIVERED INTO CHARTER; 21/03/2018 – GasLog: Acquisition Is Expected to Close in the 2Q of 2018; 04/05/2018 – GasLog 1Q Rev $138.5M; 12/03/2018 – GasLog Orders a Newbuild LNG Carrier From Samsung Heavy Industries; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHARE $0.01, EST. EPS $0.07; 15/03/2018 – GasLog Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GasLog Back At Its Lows – Buy For The Winter Season – Seeking Alpha” on May 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Buying GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is GasLog Ltd (GLOG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Based On Its ROE, Is GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners LP Announce Agreement to Eliminate Incentive Distribution Rights – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63 billion and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 6,560 shares to 31,934 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 21,469 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,324 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “7 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Big Upside Potential Seen for These 5 Stocks Trading Under $10 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “How Encana Can Get This Fixed – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Great Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Encana 2019 NAV – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 15, 2019.