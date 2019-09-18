As Gaslog LTD (GLOG) Share Price Declined, Eagle Global Advisors Has Raised by $4.01 Million Its Position; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Heritage Investors Management Trimmed Stake

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Gaslog Ltd (GLOG) by 9.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 286,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% . The hedge fund held 3.43M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.39 million, up from 3.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gaslog Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $14.02. About 416,166 shares traded or 11.94% up from the average. GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has declined 14.04% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOG News: 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS PURCHASE OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG – PARTNERSHIP BELIEVES ACQUISITION WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD. ANNOUNCES A CHARTER TO CENTRICA FOR SEVEN YEARS AND PLACES A NEWBUILDING ORDER AT SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD GLOG.N QUARTERLY REVENUE $138.5 MLN; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – QTRLY REVENUE $138.5 MLN VS $128.3 MLN; 12/03/2018 – GasLog: Agreed Options With Samsung for Additional Newbuild Vessels; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD QUARTERLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.01; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHARE $0.01, EST. EPS $0.07; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG 1Q REV. $138.5M, EST. $143.2M; 21/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Acquisition Of GasLog Gibraltar For $207 Million and Repayment of lntercompany Loan

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 3,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 249,144 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.85 million, down from 252,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $379.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $118.57. About 9.94 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO QTRLY BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $67.59, UP 4%; TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE2 OF $54.05, UP 4%; 17/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO FILES FOR PRICING OF UP TO $2.25 BLN FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2029 – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – MOVES- Moelis, JP Morgan, Majedie Asset, PineBridge Investments; 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS SAYS IT HAS REPAID $300 MLN LOAN WITH BANCO SAFRA DUE IN 2023; $600 MLN LOAN WITH JPMORGAN DUE IN 2022; 14/05/2018 – Former JPMorgan head of blockchain announces new start-up; 19/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: JPMorgan Chase Bank $Bmark Debt Offering in 2 Parts; 16/05/2018 – Switch Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Norton Was Chief Risk Officer of Consumer and Community Banking at JPMorgan Chase; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS “REMAIN OPTIMISTIC ABOUT THE POSITIVE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM IN THE U.S. AS BUSINESS SENTIMENT REMAINS UPBEAT”; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 314,072 shares to 6.87M shares, valued at $198.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 737,496 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.99 million shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP).

More notable recent GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “GasLog Ltd. Announces Election of Directors at 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on May 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “GasLog Partners LP Announces Acquisition Of The GasLog Glasgow From GasLog Ltd. For $214 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on March 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “LNG Is King: Buy GasLog Ltd. – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “GasLog Ltd. Announces Date For Fourth-Quarter And Annual 2018 Results, Conference Call And Webcast – GlobeNewswire” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “GasLog Ltd. Announces Two Further Long-Term Charters With Cheniere And Places Newbuilding Orders At Samsung Heavy Industries – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 26, 2018.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.25 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Madison Investment Hldg owns 468,928 shares. Shoker Inv Counsel Inc holds 2.08% or 25,534 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 573,495 shares. Brick Kyle Assoc holds 3.76% or 35,519 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 2.29 million shares or 1.49% of all its holdings. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Mgmt stated it has 3,781 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Northstar Invest Advsr Lc holds 72,159 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company reported 2.75M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Pioneer Tru Comml Bank N A Or owns 63,344 shares. New York-based Silvercrest Asset Group Limited Liability Co has invested 0.22% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Synovus Fincl Corporation stated it has 326,974 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Golub Gru Limited Liability Company holds 1,818 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo reported 269,224 shares. Moreover, Lowe Brockenbrough Co has 2.66% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 174,528 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.