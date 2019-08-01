As Gartner (IT) Stock Value Declined, Holder Mirae Asset Global Investments Has Lowered by $844,845 Its Position; Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Boosted General American Investors (GAM) Stake by $499,092

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased its stake in Gartner Inc (IT) by 80.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 5,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.96% . The institutional investor held 1,343 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $204,000, down from 6,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Gartner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $139.33. About 1.27 million shares traded or 209.06% up from the average. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 3.37% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 21/03/2018 – Dynatrace Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring Suites for Eighth Consecutive Time; 14/05/2018 – Zugata Named a Cool Vendor in Human Capital Management Applying AI by Gartner; 08/05/2018 – GARTNER INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.51-3.91; 07/03/2018 – CGS Named in the 2018 Gartner Report: Market Guide for Key Customer Management BPO Service Providers; 08/05/2018 – Balbix Named a 2018 Cool Vendor in Security and Risk Management Software for Technology and Services Providers by Gartner; 25/04/2018 – Blueprint Recognized in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools; 22/05/2018 – Presenso Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Artificial Intelligence Across the Supply Chain by Gartner; 07/03/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 07/05/2018 – BiglD Named a 2018 Cool Vendor in Privacy Management by Gartner; 16/05/2018 – Fastest-Growing MarTech Startup in Southeast Asia Promotes Singapore’s Smart Nation Initiative and APAC’s Digital Economies at the Gartner Digital Marketing Conference

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71 million, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.58. About 45,328 shares traded or 28.20% up from the average. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold IT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 87.48 million shares or 1.86% less from 89.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 9,300 shares. The Connecticut-based Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct has invested 0.06% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Hudock Grp Inc Lc holds 0% or 20 shares. Harris Assocs Lp invested in 1.91 million shares or 0.53% of the stock. Ohio-based Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Goldman Sachs Gru Inc holds 667,246 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 506,926 shares. Northern Corporation reported 1.19 million shares stake. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 14 shares. Saturna Cap reported 180,745 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.07% or 246,047 shares. Covey Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 6.52% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.04% or 17,454 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.02% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $2.25 million activity.

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74B and $13.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corporacion Amer Arpts S A by 55,353 shares to 167,391 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in World Gold Tr by 36,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT).