As Gartner (IT) Stock Price Rose, Aperio Group Has Cut Holding; Woodmont Investment Counsel Lowered Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding by $303,690; Stock Price Rose

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 13.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 5,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 36,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, down from 42,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018

Aperio Group Llc decreased its stake in Gartner Inc (IT) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc sold 2,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,941 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, down from 20,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Gartner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $171.04. About 332,324 shares traded. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 13.18% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 22/03/2018 – HMS Cited by Gartner in Payment Integrity-focused Research Report and Market Guide for Healthcare Payer Care Management Workflo; 11/05/2018 – Appian Named A Visionary in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 20/03/2018 – MercuryGate Positioned as a Challenger in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 02/05/2018 – Gartner Recognizes AutomationEdge in Market Guide for IT Process Automation; 22/03/2018 – Micro Focus Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing; 10/05/2018 – Stealth Security Named a Cool Vendor in Application and Data Security by Gartner; 22/05/2018 – CUJO Al Listed as a Vendor to Watch by Gartner in 2018 Market Insight: Address 3 Critical Security Issues to Differentiate Yourself in the Connected Home Marketing Report; 28/03/2018 – Correlsense Recognized in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring Suites for Second Consecutive Ye; 24/05/2018 – ManageEngine Named a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Client Management Tools; 08/05/2018 – SAS Named a Leader in inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs

Analysts await Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 14.56% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.03 per share. IT’s profit will be $106.31M for 36.24 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Gartner, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 103.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06B and $23.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 207,836 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $4.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 4,771 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,073 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42 million and $384.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 9,380 shares to 140,031 shares, valued at $21.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 2,476 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV).

