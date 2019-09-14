As Gartner (IT) Stock Declined, Polen Capital Management Increased Its Holding; Blackstone Group LP (BX) Stake Held by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 22.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 19,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 108,542 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.82M, up from 88,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.00B market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $53.55. About 9.43 million shares traded or 37.48% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE – UNIT TO HAVE OPTION TO CONSTRUCT, OWN & OPERATE ANY ADDITIONAL INTERCONNECTIONS TO WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 15/05/2018 – Blackstone’s International Market Centers to Merge With AmericasMart; 22/03/2018 – Tripp Smith, Co-Founder of Blackstone’s GSO, to Leave Firm; 25/04/2018 – Blackstone Gets Strong Bids for Calif. Offices; 23/05/2018 – PURE INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE PROVIDES UPDATE ON ANTICIPATED CLOSING OF ARRANGEMENT WITH BLACKSTONE TO OCCUR TOMORROW; 08/03/2018 – SAUDI PIF CEO SAYS SEES GREAT POTENTIAL IN BLACKSTONE JV; 30/05/2018 – SOLUS ALTERNATIVE ASSET MANAGEMENT – GSO HAS ALSO AGREED NOT TO SUPPORT ANY FUTURE FAILURE TO PAY EVENTS AFFECTING HOVNANIAN; 22/03/2018 – FRP Holdings Sees Blackstone Deal Closing in 2nd or 3rd Quarter; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s revises DJO Finance’s outlook to positive; SGL raised to SGL-2; 19/03/2018 – Blackstone Group Names Michael McRaith Managing Director in Blackstone Insurance Solution

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gartner Inc (IT) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 154,604 shares as the company's stock declined 10.96% . The institutional investor held 4.95M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $797.45 million, up from 4.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gartner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $137.1. About 381,216 shares traded. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 3.37% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.37% the S&P500.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20 million and $374.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 5,378 shares to 26,651 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,386 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT).

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "'Fast Money' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Shake Shack, Shopify And More – Yahoo Finance" on September 13, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 165 investors sold BX shares while 113 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 203.90 million shares or 29.58% less from 289.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bankshares Of The West holds 0.09% or 17,781 shares in its portfolio. Joel Isaacson & Lc owns 51,877 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al accumulated 164,795 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Guild Investment Mngmt has 41,990 shares. Amer Century Companies Incorporated invested in 5,275 shares. Caprock Inc has 21,200 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. 63,145 were accumulated by Private Trust Na. Suvretta Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 30,600 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 966,755 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. King Wealth invested in 17,615 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0.43% or 1.40 million shares. St Johns Inv Mgmt Co Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 195 shares. Clearbridge Investments has invested 0.25% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Mirador Capital LP has invested 1.67% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). 192,021 were accumulated by Vantage Ltd.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $20.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 1.50M shares to 6.06 million shares, valued at $819.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.42 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.68M shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "The United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Share Price Is Down 81% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance" on September 12, 2019