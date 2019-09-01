As Gartner (IT) Stock Declined, Bares Capital Management Increased Stake; As Fly Leasing LTD (FLY) Stock Price Rose, Holder Mangrove Partners Has Raised Holding

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Gartner Inc. (IT) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 43,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.96% . The hedge fund held 2.36 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358.58M, up from 2.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gartner Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $133.67. About 300,590 shares traded. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 3.37% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 18/05/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center; 08/05/2018 – GARTNER INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.51-3.91; 29/03/2018 – Checkmarx is Named a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing; 14/05/2018 – MercuryGate CEO & Co-founder Monica Wooden to Speak at Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference; 30/05/2018 – Verint Only Company Recognized by Gartner in Both 2018 Magic Quadrants for the CRM Customer Engagement Center and Workforce Engagement Management; 22/05/2018 – Hitachi Named a Visionary in Inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms; 02/05/2018 – TIBCO Software Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management; 09/05/2018 – GARTNER INC IT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $127; 11/04/2018 – Zerto Announces ZertoCON 2018 Featuring Keynotes that Explore the Future of Being Human with Wired Editor-in-Chief and the Future of Data Protection with Gartner Analyst; 11/04/2018 – Gartner: Worldwide PC Shipments Totaled 61.7M in 1Q

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 124,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.57% . The hedge fund held 1.29M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.87 million, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Fly Leasing Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $621.37M market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.68. About 219,071 shares traded. Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) has risen 22.78% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FLY News: 08/03/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, FLY HAD 85 AIRCRAFT IN ITS PORTFOLIO, WITH LEASES TO 44 AIRLINES IN 28 COUNTRIES; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Rev $88.8M; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q Rev $107.9M; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14 FROM $13.5; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q EPS 25c; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q Adj EPS $1.09; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 03/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – AT MARCH 31, 2018, FLY HAD 86 AIRCRAFT IN ITS PORTFOLIO, WITH LEASES TO 45 AIRLINES IN 28 COUNTRIES; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 16/05/2018 – Fly Leasing’s Acquisition of Major Aircraft Portfolio Approved by AirAsia Hldrs

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold IT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 87.48 million shares or 1.86% less from 89.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Adi Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 3.05% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 14,010 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv has 10,337 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% or 4,990 shares in its portfolio. Polen Cap Management Ltd Llc accumulated 4.80M shares. Franklin Resources reported 2,217 shares. Schroder Mngmt Group Inc holds 70,445 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Inc Inc invested in 27,031 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated holds 23 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Bollard Grp Ltd Liability Com stated it has 361,009 shares or 2.07% of all its holdings. 179,705 are owned by Westfield Lp. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 0.04% or 98,989 shares. Covington Cap Management holds 0% or 145 shares in its portfolio. 3,922 are held by Kentucky Retirement System.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50M and $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 92,596 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $268.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) by 289,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Element Solutions Inc..

Since March 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $2.25 million activity.

More notable recent Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Fly Leasing’s (NYSE:FLY) Share Price Gain of 52% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 22, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019, Businessinsider.com published: “Boeing to redesign 737 Max controls as FAA found new flaw: reports – Business Insider” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Thereâ€™s No Reason Southwest Stock Canâ€™t Fly to $60 – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.