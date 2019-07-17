As Gartner (IT) Share Value Rose, Toronto Dominion Bank Lifted by $527,594 Its Stake; Shareholder Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Increased Goldman (GS) Position

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Gartner Inc (IT) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 3,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,520 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.87M, up from 55,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Gartner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $169.69. About 3,157 shares traded. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 13.18% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 11/04/2018 – Gartner: 1Q World-Wide PC Shipments Were 61.7 Million Units, 1.4% Decline From 1Q 2017; 24/05/2018 – Zavango Named a “Cool Vendor” by Gartner; 17/05/2018 – Zanroo, Fastest-Growing MarTech Startup in Southeast Asia, Represents Asia-Pacific Diversity & Innovation at the Gartner Digita; 12/04/2018 – GARTNER FORECASTS WORLDWIDE PUBLIC CLOUD REV. TO GROW 21.4%; 26/03/2018 – SmartBear is Only Vendor Scored in Top 4 Product Scores for All 5 Use Cases in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Software Test Automation; 21/03/2018 – Dynatrace Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring Suites for Eighth Consecutive Time; 08/05/2018 – GARTNER INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.51-3.91; 13/03/2018 – Gartner reports Dell EMC, HPE and lnspur are top 3 in x86 servers in 2017; 30/05/2018 – Verint Only Company Recognized by Gartner in Both 2018 Magic Quadrants for the CRM Customer Engagement Center and Workforce Engagement Management; 11/04/2018 – Gartner: HP, Lenovo, Dell Accounted for 56.9% of 1Q Global PC Shipments Vs 54.5% 1Q 2017

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Goldman (GS) by 656.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 16,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,826 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, up from 2,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Goldman for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $213.53. About 243,273 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/03/2018 – Frank Chaparro: Scoop: Goldman Sachs launches GS Accelerate, a new incubator that’ll create a startup engine within the bank ht; 17/05/2018 – Tesla May Require $10B in Funding by 2020, Says Goldman Sachs (Video); 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – CO AND VESTAR CAPITAL PARTNERS SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL HEARTHSIDE FOOD SOLUTIONS; 24/05/2018 – GSO IS SAID TO BE BUYER OF GOLDMAN POSITION IN HOVNANIAN CDS; 12/03/2018 – David Solomon poised to succeed Blankfein as Goldman CEO; 13/04/2018 – IQVIA HOLDINGS INC IQV.N : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICA’S BUY LIST; 12/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS: HARVEY M. SCHWARTZ TO RETIRE FROM GOLDMAN SACHS,; 14/05/2018 – Global banks signal pragmatism over EU access after Brexit; 22/05/2018 – CITADEL SECURITIES LLC HAS ENTERED THE LEAD MARKET MAKING BUSINESS WITH A SMALL LIST OF EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS; 09/04/2018 – HUYA INC SAYS CREDIT SUISSE, GOLDMAN SACHS (ASIA) L.L.C, UBS INVESTMENT BANK ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold IT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 87.48 million shares or 1.86% less from 89.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glob Endowment Mngmt LP reported 0.13% stake. Cleararc Cap Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.02% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 800 shares. Guardian Trust reported 505 shares. Principal Fincl Gp accumulated 0.61% or 4.35 million shares. United Cap Finance Advisers Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Select Equity LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0.11% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Huntington Savings Bank reported 56 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Covington Cap Mgmt reported 0% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.04% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 74,035 shares. Geode Capital Management Lc holds 0.05% or 1.20 million shares in its portfolio.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.25 million activity.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 212,442 shares to 33,536 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) by 98,299 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.72M shares, and cut its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 59,105 shares. Odey Asset Mngmt Group Incorporated Limited holds 0.87% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 55,787 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Co reported 1,500 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Management Lp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Hilton Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 615 shares. Toth Financial Advisory Corp holds 0.01% or 140 shares in its portfolio. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability Company holds 1,364 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 606 are owned by Bartlett Llc. Pictet State Bank Trust holds 16,305 shares. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Liability owns 1,760 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.66% stake. Ftb Advsrs owns 1,023 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Llc accumulated 67 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Amica Retiree Tru holds 0.44% or 2,592 shares in its portfolio. Fosun Intll Limited invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,846 shares to 55,629 shares, valued at $10.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 6,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,952 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN).

