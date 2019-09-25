As Gartner (IT) Market Value Declined, Holder Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Position by $396,160; Eagle Asset Management Has Raised Its Twitter (TWTR) Position by $1.08 Million as Shares Rose

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Gartner Inc (IT) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 2,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.96% . The institutional investor held 310,646 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.00M, down from 313,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Gartner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $142.49. About 265,456 shares traded. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 3.37% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 15/05/2018 – Liqid Recognized as a 2018 Cool Vendor in Cloud Infrastructure by Gartner for Composable Infrastructure Technologies; 26/03/2018 – MRM//McCann Again Named a Leader in a Gartner Magic Quadrant Report; 25/05/2018 – Gartner Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – CGS Named in the 2018 Gartner Report: Market Guide for Key Customer Management BPO Service Providers; 30/05/2018 – Verint Only Company Recognized by Gartner in Both 2018 Magic Quadrants for the CRM Customer Engagement Center and Workforce Engagement Management; 13/03/2018 – Gartner reports Dell EMC, HPE and lnspur are top 3 in x86 servers in 2017; 17/05/2018 – Dragos Named a 2018 Cool Vendor in Industrial IoT and OT Security by Gartner; 16/05/2018 – CloudJumper Mentioned in 2018 Gartner Unified Workspaces “Cool Vendors” Report; 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center; 22/05/2018 – CUJO Al Listed as a Vendor to Watch by Gartner in 2018 Market Insight: Address 3 Critical Security Issues to Differentiate Yourself in the Connected Home Marketing Report

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 0.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 31,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The institutional investor held 3.32M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $115.81M, up from 3.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $42.2. About 4.62M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 07/03/2018 – Good day to be @jack – both $SQ and $TWTR making highs today; 20/03/2018 – T, TWTR: Opening arguments in AT&T v Time Warner delayed by 1 day cuz of snow expected in DC area – ! $T $TWTR; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Mueller team over Russia probe; 25/04/2018 – That’s important because it means that even though $TWTR isn’t really growing its total audience, it’s finally figured out a way to turn a profit with the users it DOES have. /5; 16/04/2018 – New Twitter followers make sure to sign-up on our website for alerts; we have some unique and exciting multi-billion dollar short ideas in the pipeline; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Melania Trump initiative targets cyber-bullying; 20/04/2018 – Freedom From Cubicles And Coffee Runs: Harley-Davidson Unveils The Ultimate Social Media Summer lnternship; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. Congress; 25/04/2018 – $TWTR’s daily user base grew by 10 percent, the sixth straight quarter of double-digit growth:; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program

Analysts await Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 28.24% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.85 per share. IT’s profit will be $54.99M for 58.40 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Gartner, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.93% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold IT shares while 117 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 85.09 million shares or 2.74% less from 87.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Company, Korea-based fund reported 2,766 shares. Victory Cap Inc reported 1,289 shares. Ancora Limited Liability Corp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability owns 529,999 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Llc has 0% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 772 shares. Suntrust Banks, Georgia-based fund reported 36,987 shares. Natixis Advsr LP reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). City Holding stated it has 0% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company holds 1,670 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Company Dc reported 5,535 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt Company reported 0.01% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 0.11% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Regions Fincl Corp invested in 0.01% or 3,034 shares. 1,530 were accumulated by Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Company. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested 0.01% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $10.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Premier Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 28,031 shares to 498,565 shares, valued at $19.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Imperial Oil Ltd. (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 24,573 shares in the quarter, for a total of 397,557 shares, and has risen its stake in Harris Corp. (NYSE:HRS).

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $19.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 20,052 shares to 32,619 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 164,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,348 shares, and cut its stake in Reinsurance Group Of America (NYSE:RGA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 533.09 million shares or 2.78% more from 518.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% or 71,593 shares. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Lc has 0% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 120 shares. Meeder Asset invested in 382 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.06% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Focused Wealth Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 1,096 shares in its portfolio. Amer Research And Mgmt holds 1,670 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability reported 0.16% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). 32.50 million are held by State Street Corporation. Griffin Asset Mgmt owns 500 shares. Bridges Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.03% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Verition Fund Mgmt holds 0.08% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) or 85,278 shares. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Prudential Fin Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 672,660 shares. Shine Advisory Incorporated holds 0% or 240 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP invested in 37,275 shares.

