As Gartner (IT) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Mirae Asset Global Investments Has Lowered by $844,845 Its Stake; As Geo Group New (Put) (GEO) Share Price Declined, Muzinich & Company Has Upped Position

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.5. About 1.89 million shares traded or 117.38% up from the average. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 9.85% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO OF $0.43 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REFINANCING OF ALL EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS WITH REFINANCING TERM LOANS IN AGGREGATE OF $792.0 MLN; 08/04/2018 – Geo Tv (PK): Journalists, civil society activists protest, demand restoration of Geo News; 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.38; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO); 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $2.45-$2.53/Share

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased its stake in Gartner Inc (IT) by 80.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 5,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,343 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $204,000, down from 6,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Gartner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $171.04. About 331,869 shares traded. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 13.18% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 22/03/2018 – Riverbed Maintains Leader and Challenger Positions in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Performance Monitoring and; 26/04/2018 – Excelero Named a 2018 Cool Vendor in Storage Technologies by Gartner; 08/03/2018 – Virtusa Recognized in Gartner Market Guide for Data Science and Machine Learning Service Providers; 22/03/2018 – NEORIS Included in Gartner Magic Quadrant Among Global SAP Implementation Service Providers; 27/03/2018 – DMI Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Mobility Services, Worldwide for the Third Year in a Row; 14/03/2018 – C3i Solutions Listed in Gartner’s Market Guide for Customer Management BPO Service Providers and the Gartner Magic Quadrant; 22/03/2018 – HMS Cited by Gartner in Payment Integrity-focused Research Report and Market Guide for Healthcare Payer Care Management Workflow Applications; 11/04/2018 – NetBrain Named a Representative Vendor in Gartner’s Market Guide for Network Automation for Third Consecutive Year; 15/05/2018 – Liqid Recognized as a 2018 Cool Vendor in Cloud Infrastructure by Gartner for Composable Infrastructure Technologies; 28/03/2018 – Ogilvy Again Named A Leader In Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant For Global Digital Marketing Agencies

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold IT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 87.48 million shares or 1.86% less from 89.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 8,200 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 90,513 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Corporation holds 428,939 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 36,346 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Company holds 66,774 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cardinal Cap Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested 0.11% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Brinker owns 12,295 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 4,004 shares or 0% of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors Lc invested in 1,446 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Mitsubishi Ufj Banking Corporation reported 67,609 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt holds 0% or 145 shares in its portfolio. Rampart Invest Mngmt Limited Liability owns 1,696 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 29,112 shares.

Analysts await Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 14.56% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.03 per share. IT’s profit will be $106.31M for 36.24 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Gartner, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 103.45% EPS growth.

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74B and $13.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 609,939 shares to 1.59M shares, valued at $17.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 9,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Tallgrass Energy Lp.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.25 million activity.