As Gartner (IT) Market Valuation Declined, Ngam Advisors LP Boosted Holding by $315,590; Cullinan Associates Holding in Fiserv (FISV) Has Lowered by $2.39 Million as Valuation Rose

Ngam Advisors Lp increased its stake in Gartner Inc (IT) by 7.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp bought 2,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.96% . The institutional investor held 29,644 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, up from 27,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Gartner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $135.11. About 570,337 shares traded or 34.20% up from the average. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 3.37% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 23/04/2018 – Informatica Positioned as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service; 06/03/2018 – CompuCom Again Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America; 08/05/2018 – GARTNER INC SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW $425-475 MLN; 03/05/2018 – GAlNSystems – Platinum Sponsor at 2018 Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference; 07/05/2018 – OpsRamp a Sponsor at the Gartner IT Operations Strategies & Solutions Summit 2018 in Orlando; 26/03/2018 – SmartBear is Only Vendor Scored in Top 4 Product Scores for All 5 Use Cases in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Software; 17/04/2018 – Hermes Adds Gartner, Exits GE, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 09/04/2018 – REAN Cloud Recognized Second Year in a Row in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Service Providers,; 18/05/2018 – McAfee Named a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Cloud Access Security Brokers; 07/05/2018 – SmartBear Recognized in First Entry in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv (FISV) by 27.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 27,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 70,520 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23 million, down from 97,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Fiserv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $104.32. About 4.36M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, INTC, SBUX, SYK, AFL, FISV, RSG, FTV, VRSN, EIX – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 30, 2019 : CZR, ATI, AMD, T, VALE, TWTR, GPRE, NYCB, STI, FISV, LAUR, QQQ – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fiserv discusses effects of BofA JV dissolution – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 22, 2019 : FOLD, FAST, IQ, GRPN, PBCT, FISV – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,209 shares to 3,513 shares, valued at $6.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) by 6,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,478 shares, and has risen its stake in United Tech (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.23% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 483,217 shares. Lvm Capital Mgmt Ltd Mi reported 6,920 shares stake. Kbc Group Nv owns 53,589 shares. 8,820 are owned by Everence Cap. Covington Capital Mngmt owns 166 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 0.05% or 17,180 shares. Westwood Mgmt Corp Il owns 188,452 shares for 2.26% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 38,386 shares. Oarsman Cap Incorporated has invested 1.58% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 4,548 are held by Atria Invs Limited Liability Corp. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi holds 0% or 4,180 shares in its portfolio. Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 15,680 shares stake. The New York-based Renaissance Technology Ltd Co has invested 0.2% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Condor Cap Management has invested 0.06% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Toronto Dominion Comml Bank owns 258,091 shares.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.41M for 30.33 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

More notable recent Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Gartner, Inc.’s (NYSE:IT) 19% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kellogg: Not ‘Cereals’ About Owning This Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Nypost.com published: “NYSE floor traders are facing job extinction – New York Post” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) were released by: Wsj.com and their article: “Floor Traders Clash With NYSE – The Wall Street Journal” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Cedar Realty Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:CDR) Upcoming 1.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold IT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 87.48 million shares or 1.86% less from 89.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20 are held by Hudock Capital Gru Lc. Old Dominion Cap Incorporated has 8,422 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 145,788 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Md has 0.16% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 7.02 million shares. Cleararc Cap holds 0.06% or 2,164 shares. 1,983 were reported by Nuveen Asset Management Lc. Moreover, Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv has 0.01% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 77 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited has invested 0.01% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Franklin Resources Inc reported 2,217 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, First Mercantile Trust has 0.06% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 1,573 shares. Fiduciary invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Wellington Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.04% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Mackay Shields Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 15,978 shares in its portfolio.

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78 billion and $11.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 30,614 shares to 68,534 shares, valued at $6.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 765,049 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 471,813 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).